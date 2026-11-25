CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - In its final home match of the season, Virginia won a five-set battle with Boston College behind a season-high 12 service aces and double-digit kills from - In its final home match of the season, Virginia won a five-set battle with Boston College behind a season-high 12 service aces and double-digit kills from Reese Wuebker Ella Brodner and Lauryn Bowie

Wuebker led the Cavaliers (7-21, 3-16 ACC) with 12 kills while Brodner, who didn’t appear until the fourth set, and Bowie each totaled ten. For the Eagles (13-17, 4-15 ACC), Audrey Ross led all players with 23 kills while Sam Hoppes picked up 13.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: VIRGINIA 25 (1), BOSTON COLLEGE 16 (0)





Set 2: BOSTON COLLEGE 25 (1), VIRGINIA 22 (1) A nip-and-tuck battle in the first set as the Cavaliers took a 15-14 lead at the halfway point. Virginia surged down the stretch with a 10-2 run to claim the opening frame. Lauryn Bowie paced the team with four kills and a block on the way to claiming the opening set.Set 2: BOSTON COLLEGE 25 (1), VIRGINIA 22 (1)

Boston College controlled the second set from the jump, building an early 12-4 lead on the Hoos. Virginia chipped away at the lead, closing to within one at 22-21 and again at 23-22, but couldn’t overtake the Eagles. Boston College claimed the second set 25-22.



Set 3: VIRGINIA 25 (2), BOSTON COLLEGE 20 (1)





Set 4: BOSTON COLLEGE 25 (2), VIRGINIA 18 (2) Virginia raced out of the gates in the third set with a 5-0 run capped by a kill from Reese Wuebker . Boston College would cut into the lead, trimming the Virginia advantage to two two at 20-18, but the Hoos closed out the frame. Wuebker paced the Cavaliers in the third, tallying eight kills in the set.Set 4: BOSTON COLLEGE 25 (2), VIRGINIA 18 (2)

Boston College flipped the script again in the fourth, using a 6-0 run after Virginia scored the opening point, to build the early lead. The Cavaliers couldn’t close the gap as the Eagles took the fourth and sent the match to a decisive fifth set.



Set 5: VIRGINIA 16 (3), BOSTON COLLEGE 14 (2)

The Eagles built the early lead in the final set, grabbing the first four points. Virginia fought back, tying the set at 12-12 on a kill from Bowie before a Ruby McDermott ace put the Hoos on top 13-12. With the set tied 14-14, a service error from the Eagles and a kill from Emily Fowler completed the comeback as Virginia took the set and the match.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia’s 12 service aces were a season high, breaking its previous high of eight which came against both Virginia Tech (Oct. 14) and Miami (Oct. 30).

Fourth-year libero Katie Barrier ’s four service aces were a career high.

First-year DS Ruby McDermott ’s six service aces were a career high and the most by a Virginia player since Grace Turner had six aces against North Carolina in 2022.

McDermott’s 16 digs were also a career high.

Fourth-year setter Hannah Scott ’s 29 assists were her second-most this season, and her most since totaling 33 against George Washington on September 15.

Scott also added 11 digs, giving her a double-double for the sixth time this season.

With 12 kills, third-year outside hitter Reese Wuebker recorded double-digit kills for the 11th consecutive game, which is the longest streak of her career.

First-year outside hitter Ella Brodner recorded ten kills on 13 attempts (.769) despite not appearing until the fourth set. It was her third time this season recording double-digit kills.

QUOTABLE

“She was out with an injury so we went with a different lineup and we really liked the way we were competing. She has just been killing it in practice and we just never really had the opportunity to get her on the floor. It felt like today was going to be that day. We made an adjustment - put Lauryn on the right and gave Ella her opportunity. I see that number, and I’m like ‘heck yeah’ because this week at practice that is what Ella has been doing. I’m glad the work she’s been doing since getting injured is paying off.

Wells on responding to the loss to BC on October 25…

“When we looked at this match we looked at the opportunity to showcase where we were six weeks ago and the work we’ve put in. I’m just really proud of this team. It’s not easy. I feel like every time we play Boston College we go five. It’s human nature for teams to give up at this point in the season, with families going home for Thanksgiving, and this team is just fighting, competing and I think you saw that in the fifth set.”

NEXT UP

Virginia closes the season with a match at Florida State on Saturday. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.





