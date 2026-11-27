PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The Virginia Cavaliers arrived at the Battle 4 Atlantis looking to build on their 7-0 start. They left with their perfect record intact after defeating two high-caliber opponents.

The first to fall was Marquette, which No. 2 UVA defeated 60-54 on Wednesday. Xavier experienced a similar fate on Friday in a game that started at 11 a.m. The Wahoos never trailed in an 83-71 win over the Musketeers.

The Hoos are 9-0 for the first time since 2018-19, when they won their first 16 games en route to the NCAA title.

Virginia produced plenty of highlights Friday. The Cavaliers also had a season-high 21 turnovers, however, and that didn’t thrill head coach Ryan Odom.

“We're going to have to play better than we did today to certainly play amongst the elite,” Odom told Jimmy Miller of the Virginia Sports Radio Network, “but really pleased that we got done what we needed to get done down here in the Bahamas. Had a good time, and nine wins in November, there’s a lot to celebrate.”

In the first meeting between these programs since Jan. 3, 2009, the Musketeers (6-2) fought to the end, and had they shot better from the line—they missed 11 of their 29 free throws—the game would have been tighter. Still, Virginia’s combination of size, athleticism and talent is tough for opponents to match, and Xavier had to play catch-up almost from the start.

For the game, the Cavaliers shot 50.9% from the floor and outrebounded Xavier 46-26. Four players made at least two 3-pointers apiece for Virginia, which shot 40% from beyond the arc.

The Hoos led by 15 at halftime and by 19 with 19:04 to play. The Musketeers battled back and cut their deficit to nine with 5:20 remaining, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Elijah Gertrude put Virginia in a commanding position.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Gertrude was the only reserve to score for Virginia against Marquette. The Cavaliers’ bench was considerably more productive Friday. Gertrude scored a career-best 17 points, guard Jan Vide added a season-high 12 points, and forward Kalu Anya chipped in four points and five rebounds.

Gertrude’s previous high was 14 points (against Old Dominion this month). His four 3-pointers against Xavier were a career high.

“It felt good,” Gertrude said of his performance against Xavier. “I don't have the words to explain it. It was just an out-of-body experience, just playing free, just doing what I know how to do.”