By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the University of Virginia football team, nearly 30 years of frustration at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium ended in resounding fashion Saturday. Against its biggest rival, UVA broke the game open in the second half and rolled to a 37-13 victory.

The win was the Cavaliers’ first in Blacksburg since 1998, when the biggest comeback in program history produced a 36-32 victory.

“This bad boy’s going home with us,” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said, clutching the Commonwealth Cup in the visitors’ locker room.

A sellout crowd packed Lane Stadium for the regular-season finale. By the midpoint of the fourth quarter, empty seats outnumbered Tech fans by a healthy margin in the stadium. The Wahoos defeated the Hokies 27-7 last year in Charlottesville, and the rematch in Blacksburg was no closer.

This marks the first time since 1997 and ’98 that Virginia has beaten Tech in back-to-back seasons. The Cavaliers scored two defensive touchdowns Saturday and outgained the Hokies 345 yards to 300. Reserve tailback Solomon Beebe rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Hoos (7-5 overall, 5-4 ACC) send Tech (6-6, 3-6) to its fourth straight defeat.

“It’s our state for another year,” Elliott said after his team’s first win away from Scott Stadium this season.

A rivalry is not particularly compelling if it’s dominated by one team, and after defeating Tech in 2003, UVA did not win another game in the series until 2019. The Hoos wanted to flip that script, and they’re making progress on that front.

“It should go back and forth if it's a healthy rivalry,” Elliott said, “but it's been lopsided for many years. And we want to do our part to just try and win as many of them as we can, to try and make it truly a competitive rivalry on the field. And I think that we've started. We're not done yet.”

In 2027, the Hoos will try to post their first three-game winning streak in the series since 1987, ’88 and ’89. For now, they’re focused on savoring their win in Blacksburg and preparing for a second straight bowl appearance. It’s too early to know where the Hoos are headed, but whatever the destination, they’ll take with them a full measure of confidence.

“I don’t know if there’s been a November to remember like this one for this program in a long time,” said Elliott, who’s in his fifth year at Virginia.

The Cavaliers were coming off an October to forget. They went 1-4 last month, a stretch that ended with a 51-7 loss on Halloween night to then-No. 14 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

After that defeat, “a lot of people, even probably people close to them, kind of gave up on them,” Elliott recalled Saturday. “Told them to pack it in, season's over, what's left to play for? And I just challenged them to just believe in themselves.”

During the bye week that followed the loss to Wake, the Hoos regrouped. “Back in Winston-Salem, things weren't looking too good,” quarterback Beau Pribula said Saturday, “but we knew that we were better than that and we were more capable than how we were performing.”

The Cavaliers proved that in their final three regular-season games, outscoring their opponents by a combined 114-44. UVA won 36-7 over California and 41-24 over North Carolina before posting another one-sided win at Lane Stadium.

“I think it’s a testament to our brotherhood,” linebacker Kam Robinson said.

“It’s the connection that our team has,” Pribula said. “It's more than just football. And that's how you remain together in these tough times.”

UVA won the pregame coin toss Saturday and opted to take the ball first. An authoritative drive followed. On first-and-goal from the 3, however, the Hoos went backwards and had to settle for a Will Bettridge field goal.

So it went on their third possession, too. After getting a first down at the Tech 6, the Cavaliers lost yardage and had only another Bettridge field goal to show for all the yards they’d gained.

Later in the first half, Virginia reached the red zone again and had a first down at the Tech 11. Once again, though, the Cavaliers couldn’t capitalize with a touchdown, and Bettridge’s field goal made it 9-0 with 4:07 to play in the second quarter.

“It was frustrating,” Pribula said. “We wanted to go up 21-0 or whatever it was, but we were moving the ball at will and we knew our defense was playing unbelievable. We just had to keep pounding, keep doing what we were doing. We knew we were going to find the end zone at some point, and our defense had our backs as well, so we're grateful for that.”

Throughout the first half, Elliott said, the Cavaliers “were moving the ball. We just weren't finishing in the red zone. And I told the defense and the offense, ‘Just keep playing, and if we do, eventually we're going to get to the quarterback and we'll get him on the ground. Maybe we can create some turnovers, and then offense will be able to settle in and score some points.’ ”

The Hokies scored a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter to cut Virginia’s lead to 9-7, but they got no closer in the second half. The Cavaliers gained only 24 yards on offense in the third quarter yet still managed to stretch their lead to 23-7, thanks to the heroics of their defense.

Early in the third quarter, defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White’s bull rush knocked Tech offensive tackle Logan Howland back into quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. That forced a fumble that another UVA defensive end, Fisher Camac, scooped up and returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

Later in the third quarter, Virginia cornerback Justin Ross deflected a Grunkemeyer pass, and Robinson made a diving interception. It was No. 5’s fourth pick in the past five games.

“K-Rob finds the ball,” Elliott said. “It just naturally happens.”

“I see it at practice, too,” Pribula said. “I go against him every day. That guy's a special player, and he's ramped it up so much in the month of November, and it couldn't be at a better time.”

The Cavaliers didn’t turn Robinson’s latest takeaway into points, but the defense wasn’t done. After a pooch punt by Pribula pinned the Hokies back at their 1-yard line, Virginia forced another turnover. On this one, spur defensive back Donavon Platt broke up a Grunkemeyer pass, and cornerback Josiah Persinger caught the ball in the air and returned the interception 18 yards for Virginia’s fifth defensive touchdown of the season.

Persinger is from nearby Roanoke, and “it felt amazing seeing my family and everybody coming to the game,” he said. “It brought joy to me and I was just like, ‘I’ve got something to play for.’ ”

UVA’s offense, led by Beebe, started humming again in the fourth quarter. His 8-yard touchdown run (and Bettridge’s PAT) pushed the Cavaliers’ to lead to 30-7. After the Hokies drove for their second touchdown to make it 30-13, they tried an onside kick that went out of bounds.

Virginia took over at Tech’s 45 and needed only six plays to score its final TD. Beebe ran the ball on five of those plays, gaining 40 yards. Bettridge added the extra point to close out the scoring.

Beebe, a transfer from UAB, “really creates a change of pace for us,” Elliott said, “because he's got speed to go the distance, but you're also seeing that he's a very natural back that runs with a lot of power for a guy his size.”

The Cavaliers totaled 234 yards on the ground Saturday. Beebe led the way with 87 yards on 10 carries, Xavier Brown rushed 12 times for 58 yards, and another tailback, Jekail Middlebrook, added 36 yards on 10 carries.

Pribula, whom Tech pursued in the transfer portal before opting to take Grunkemeyer instead, calmly quarterbacked the offense and didn’t turn the ball over and didn’t give up any sacks. He rushed for 44 yards and completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards.

“I know how much this means to UVA and the entire fan base,” Pribula said of the victory. “I know how much this means to us, and I know how much this means to me personally, too. I’m just so proud of everybody.”

Linebackers Myles Brown and Robinson recorded 10 and nine tackles, respectively, for the Cavaliers, and safety Brandyn Hillman made seven stops. The Hoos sacked Grunkemeyer three times, with Robinson, Fobbs-White and Hilllman getting one apiece.

Robinson is in his fourth year at UVA. Fobbs-White, a transfer from Baylor, is in his first, and he has 11 tackles for loss, including 6.5 sacks. Fobbs-White leads the team in both categories.

“He’s just got a relentless motor when it comes to rushing the passer,” Elliott said, “and I’m really proud of him too, because he's grown up so much in our program over this last year. And for him to be able to play the way that he did tonight to help the team win was awesome to see.”

Elliott enjoyed watching his team celebrate Saturday night. In the locker room, players puffed victory cigars while passing the Commonwealth Cup among themselves.

After the loss to Wake Forest, Elliott had challenged his team to press on and turn its season around, “and when see you that happen, it’s hard to describe,” he said.

“I’m just so proud of all of those guys, proud of the staff, for choosing to believe, especially in a day and age when that's probably not a cool thing to do ... And to see those guys smile in that locker room, and not only smile in that locker room because they won the game. but to play the way that they've played over the last three weeks, it's just awesome to see that.”