TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Virginia nearly pulled off a reverse sweep in its season final at Florida State on Saturday, taking the third and fourth sets before dropping a battle of a fifth set, 22-20.

The Cavaliers (7-22, 3-17 ACC) got a large chunk of its scoring with its 22 total blocks, which was just one shy of the program record. Emily Fowler (12) and Becca Wight (10) each picked up career highs in blocks, while Wight led the Hoos with 14 kills. Florida State (17-14, 11-9 ACC), were led by Kyleene Filimaua with 26 kills and 23 digs while Bailey Higgins added 19 kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Florida State 25 (1), Virginia 20 (0)

With the teams even at 6-6, Florida State grabbed the momentum with a 9-1 run to take a 15-7 and led for the remainder of the set. The Hoos got back in the fight with four straight points which included a block and a kill from Caroline Lang, but the tightest they’d cut the lead to was three at 16-13.

Set 2: Florida State 25 (2), Virginia 20 (0)

Florida State broke a 3-3 tie with a 5-1 run to claim an 8-4 lead and held its lead for the remainder of the set. Virginia kept the FSU lead within two at 12-10 after a Seminole attack error but a 5-0 FSU run gave them a 17-10 cushion to close out the set without letting the Cavaliers within four.

Set 3: Virginia 25 (1), Florida State 21 (2)

Virginia avoided the sweep after overcoming a 15-10 deficit at the media timeout. The Hoos grabbed seven of the next points in a sequence that saw Emily Fowler pick up three blocks and a kill. The Seminoles regained the lead at 20-18 before a 3-0 run from the Hoos, ending with a block from Caroline Lang and Ella Brodner, gave Virginia the lead. After FSU evened it at 21-21, Virginia took the set’s final four points on a Becca Wight kill, two FSU attack errors and one FSU setting error.

Set 4: Virginia 26 (2), Florida State 24 (2)

A strong 7-2 start from the Hoos gave Virginia a lead for the majority of the set, but they had to fend off a late Florida State rally to even the match. Virginia led 23-18 when six straight Florida State points gave the Seminoles a match point. An FSU service error evened it before back-to- back Fowler blocks, her 11th and 12th of the match, clinched the set victory for the Cavaliers.

Set 5: Florida State 22 (3), Virginia 20 (2)

A hot Florida State start got the Seminoles out to a 10-3 lead, but the Hoos rallied and evened it at 14-14 after a 6-0 run that featured two kills and a block from Wight. An attack error gave Florida State a match point, but Virginia grabbed the next two points for its first match point. Florida State took the next two points. The Hoos fended off match points at 18-17, 19-18 and 20-19 before the Seminoles took the final set 22-20.

MATCH NOTES