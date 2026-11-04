Virginia Hosts ITA East Sectionals Nov. 5-8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia will host the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 at the Boar's Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.

The ITA Sectionals are the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Live streaming will be available only for matches on the outdoor courts at the Virginia Tennis Facility. If matches are moved indoors due to weather, there will be no live stream.

Live scoring will be available for all matches.

Singles and doubles will both have backdraws.

Jangjun Kim is the No. 2 seed in the singles draw. Stiles Brockett and Ty Switzer will also be competing in the singles draw. Brockett will partner with Luca Preda in the doubles draw. Roy Horovitz and Stefan Regalia will also compete in doubles.

The NCAA Individual Championships are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.

Preda, Keegan Rice and Andres Santamarta Roig have already qualified for the singles draw, with Kim and Preda qualifying for doubles.