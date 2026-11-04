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Kymora Johnson Named to 2026-27 Wade Trophy Watch ListKymora Johnson Named to 2026-27 Wade Trophy Watch List

Kymora Johnson Named to 2026-27 Wade Trophy Watch List

Virginia fourth-year guard Kymora Johnson is one of 15 players selected to the Wade Watch List on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia fourth-year guard Kymora Johnson is one of 15 players selected to the Wade Watch List on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

The 2026-27 season marks the 50th anniversary of the Wade Trophy, the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in women’s college basketball, presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Johnson makes her first appearance on the Wade Watch List and has also been named to the Nancy Lieberman and Naismith Player of the Year Watchlists. A Preseason All-ACC selection, Johnson comes off a junior season in which she averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and was one of just three players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19 points and 5.5 assists on the year. In the NCAA tournament, Johnson averaged 22 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds to guide Virginia to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 26 years as UVA became the first team in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

She set program records for three pointers in a single game (10), single season (103) and career with 231. Her 41 points against Winthrop also marked the second-highest single-game total in program history and her career total of 1,725 points ranks ninth in program history.

2026-27 Wade Trophy Watch List

Name

Institution

Position

Height

Current Year

Mikayla Blakes

Vanderbilt

Guard

5-8

Junior

Madison Booker

Texas

Forward

6-1

Senior

Jaloni Cambridge

Ohio State

Guard

5-7

Junior

Aaliyah Chavez

Oklahoma

Guard

5-10

Sophomore

Audi Crooks

Oklahoma State

Center

6-3

Senior

Joyce Edwards

South Carolina

Forward

6-3

Junior

Toby Fournier

Duke

Forward

6-2

Junior

Hannah Hidalgo

Notre Dame

Guard

5-7

Senior

Kymora Johnson

Virginia

Guard

5-7

Senior

Liv McGill

Oklahoma State

Guard

5-9

Junior

Olivia Olson

Michigan

Guard

6-1

Junior

Clara Strack

Kentucky

Center

6-5

Senior

Sarah Strong

Connecticut

Forward

6-2

Junior

JuJu Watkins

USC

Guard

6-2

Senior

Mikaylah Williams

LSU

Guard

6-0

Senior

The Wade Watch list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Awards Committee. The committee will review the list midseason to determine if additional players will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2026-27 season. The winner of the award will be announced in April during the 2027 WBCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio — site of the 2027 NCAA Women’s Final Four.