Kymora Johnson Named to 2026-27 Wade Trophy Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia fourth-year guard Kymora Johnson is one of 15 players selected to the Wade Watch List on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

The 2026-27 season marks the 50th anniversary of the Wade Trophy, the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in women’s college basketball, presented by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Johnson makes her first appearance on the Wade Watch List and has also been named to the Nancy Lieberman and Naismith Player of the Year Watchlists. A Preseason All-ACC selection, Johnson comes off a junior season in which she averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and was one of just three players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19 points and 5.5 assists on the year. In the NCAA tournament, Johnson averaged 22 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds to guide Virginia to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 26 years as UVA became the first team in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

She set program records for three pointers in a single game (10), single season (103) and career with 231. Her 41 points against Winthrop also marked the second-highest single-game total in program history and her career total of 1,725 points ranks ninth in program history.

2026-27 Wade Trophy Watch List

Name Institution Position Height Current Year Mikayla Blakes Vanderbilt Guard 5-8 Junior Madison Booker Texas Forward 6-1 Senior Jaloni Cambridge Ohio State Guard 5-7 Junior Aaliyah Chavez Oklahoma Guard 5-10 Sophomore Audi Crooks Oklahoma State Center 6-3 Senior Joyce Edwards South Carolina Forward 6-3 Junior Toby Fournier Duke Forward 6-2 Junior Hannah Hidalgo Notre Dame Guard 5-7 Senior Kymora Johnson Virginia Guard 5-7 Senior Liv McGill Oklahoma State Guard 5-9 Junior Olivia Olson Michigan Guard 6-1 Junior Clara Strack Kentucky Center 6-5 Senior Sarah Strong Connecticut Forward 6-2 Junior JuJu Watkins USC Guard 6-2 Senior Mikaylah Williams LSU Guard 6-0 Senior

The Wade Watch list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Awards Committee. The committee will review the list midseason to determine if additional players will be added based on their play during the first half of the 2026-27 season. The winner of the award will be announced in April during the 2027 WBCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio — site of the 2027 NCAA Women’s Final Four.