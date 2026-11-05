Cavaliers Competing at the ITA East Sectional

PHILADELPHIA - Virginia will host the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia.

The ITA Sectionals are the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Singles and doubles will both have backdraws.

Vivian Yang, Alyssa James, Shannon Lam and Eugenia Zozaya will all be competing in singles. Yang & James are the No. 2 seed in the doubles draw. Zozaya and Lam are also competing in doubles.

The NCAA Individual Championships are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.