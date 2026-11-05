Sport
Women's TennisWomen's Tennis
AJ Barrett/ITA

Cavaliers Competing at the ITA East Sectional

Four singles players and a doubles team have advanced to the second round in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Virginia will host the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia.

The ITA Sectionals are the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Singles and doubles will both have backdraws.

Vivian Yang, Alyssa James, Shannon Lam and Eugenia Zozaya will all be competing in singles. Yang & James are the No. 2 seed in the doubles draw. Zozaya and Lam are also competing in doubles.

The NCAA Individual Championships are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga. 

RESULTS

R32 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs Margot Phanthala (COL) 6-1, 6-1
R16 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs [1] Nina Vargova (Duke), Friday

R32 Shannon Lam (VA) def. Isabella Camacho (BC) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
R16 Shannon Lam (VA) vs A Bergqvist Larsson (SCAR), Friday

R32 Alyssa James (VA) vs Peien Deng (Penn) 7-5, 6-1
R16 Alyssa James (VA) vs [5] Theadora Rabman (UNC), Friday

R32 Vivian Yang def Anna Frey (UNC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
R16 Vivian Yang (VA) vs [2] Kiatlyn Carnicalla (SCAR), Friday

R16 Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. [3] A Bergqvist Larsson/Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) 6-4, 6-3
QF Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) vs Margot Phanthala/ Amy Lee (COL)

R16 Zuzanna Frankowska/Mischka Sinclaire Goenadi def. [2] Vivian Yang/Alyssa James (VA)  6-2, 6-2