'Wakely Flyers' Rally Behind One of Their Own

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — To the winner of the Masters each spring goes the iconic green jacket. The MVP of another annual golf tournament receives a similarly coveted prize: an orange jacket.

Paul French was one of the first recipients. “I actually wear it sometimes,” he said, laughing. “It’s orange, so I like it, right?”

French, who was an All-ACC attackman, played lacrosse for head coach Jim “Ace” Adams at the University of Virginia, whose colors, of course, are blue and orange. His fellow alumni of Adams’ program include Chris Wakely, who’s the focal point of the events held every fall at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa., near Lehigh University.

A 1990 graduate of Virginia, Wakely was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003, early in his tenure as head men’s lacrosse coach at Lehigh.

MS is a chronic neurological disorder. Wakely didn’t share that news publicly until 2007, his final year in coaching. Kevin Cassese, who now leads the UVA program, succeeded Wakely as Lehigh’s head coach, and they’ve remained close.

“He's a warrior, he's a champion, and he's as tough as they come,” Cassese said.

In the fall of 2007, former Lehigh lacrosse player Scott Youmans called Wakely and said he’d like to honor him by taking part in Bike MS: City to Shore, a ride that starts in Cherry Hill, N.J., and ends in Ocean City, N.J.

In the years that followed, others who knew and loved Wakely followed suit. They gave themselves a name, the Wakely Flyers, and they steadily grew “bigger and bigger and bigger,” Wakely said. “A bunch of Virginia guys jumped on board, and bunch of guys that played for me, played with me, over the course of my lifetime.”

The bike ride “was awesome, and we all loved it,” said John Begier, one of Wakely’s former UVA teammates. “None of us were professional bike riders, but guys were grinding away on the bike. You knew you were playing for Wakes.”

Eventually, though, “everyone got to the point where they sort of aged out of biking that far,” Wakely said.

The bike ride remains an option for those who are interested, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, golf has become the centerpiece of a weekend devoted to raising money for two objectives: finding a cure for MS and helping support Wakely and his family. Over the years, the Wakely Flyers have raised more than $600,000.

Wakely has been involved with lacrosse in one capacity or another since 1981, and the annual fundraiser brings together people with whom he’s connected over those 45 years.

Begier, who overlapped with Wakely for one year at UVA, later had a legendary career as head boys lacrosse coach at Radnor High School in the Philadelphia area.

“Sometimes people get caught up in winning championships,” Begier said. “Having coached, I've always said that it's about the experience, it’s about the journey, and then many years from now, you'll be defined by the friends that you all have made by playing this game. And when I look at the Virginia group, we all have terrific friendships that continue to get reinforced today, and I love that we have guys that come in from UVA who didn't even play with Wakes. But then they get involved with this, and they’re like, ‘I know Chris Wakely now, and I love him.’ ”

The initiative, Wakely said, showcases the values Adams instilled in his players at UVA. Adams, whom Dom Starsia succeeded as head coach after the 1992 season, passed away in 2019.

“Ace was a man of character, a man of honor, a man of integrity,” Wakely said. “You do the right thing at the right time. You stand up. And that's kind of the theme of what's going on with this event. There's no bravado. There's no talk. People just show up. It’s amazingly supportive for me, but it's also reflective of what Ace was, and he didn't even preach it. He just did it.”

With Adams, there “were no shortcuts,” said Begier, who was a standout long-stick midfielder for the Wahoos. “He was a guy of great integrity and sportsmanship and class. Those are the things that would resonate for me about him, and he would be about honoring or doing all the right things for one of the guys that's part of the brotherhood.”

French said: “Ace wanted us all to be gentlemen and act the right way in life. Not that we're honoring Ace at this event. It's really to honor Chris. I'm not trying to be too sentimental, but certainly you get the feeling that Ace might be looking over us a little bit.”