Virginia Finishes Third in Inaugural CSL

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Virginia men’s and women’s swim teams finished third at the inaugural College Swimming League (CSL) championship on Friday (Nov. 6) at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Cavaliers tallied 449.5 points in the championship match behind NC State (519.5) and Tennessee (469). Indiana, the final qualifier for the four-team championship, had 282 points.

The Cavaliers competed without Anna Moesch, a key member of their relays, and were edged in the women’s 4x50 Free Relay. The Volunteers then selected breaststroke as the skins event, and the Cavaliers lost valuable points as NC State won all four heats. NC State also dominated the men’s 50 Free skins to extend their advantage. Virginia battled through the final event, with the men's 4x50 Medley Relay winning the Super Skins event, the match’s final race, but finishing third in the team standings.

Maximus Williamson was a big points contributor for the Cavaliers, winning three individual events (50 Free, 100 Free and 200 IM). Claire Curzan (200 Back, 100 Fly) and Teagan O’Dell (100 & 200 IM) both won two events.

CSL matches are dual-gender, with points earned in men’s and women’s events accumulating to a single team score for each institution.

The College Swimming League is a brand-new, dynamic league poised to revolutionize college swimming with high-octane, fan-focused competition. Twelve teams competed in the regular season. Virginia won both of its regular-season matches, entering the championship with the highest regular-season point total.

Race Winners

Sara Curtis: 50 Free (21.03)

Claire Curzan: 100 Fly (49.71), 200 Back (1:46.56)

Katie Grimes: 500 Free (4:34.85)

Teagan O’Dell: 100 IM (52.76), 200 IM (1:53.63)

Maximus Williamson: 50 Free (19.23), 100 Free (41.77), 200 IM (1:42.44)

4x50 Medley Relay Super Skins Winners

Men: Spencer Nicholas, Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman, Davide Passafaro

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