Zozaya, Lam Advance at ITA Sectional

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia.

Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam have both advanced to the singles quarterfinals and will play for an NCAA invitation on Saturday. The duo have also advance to the singles semifinals and will play for a doubles qualification on Saturday as well.

The ITA Sectionals are the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Vivian Yang and Alyssa James also competed in singles and doubles at the Sectional.

The NCAA Individual Championships are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.