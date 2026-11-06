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Zozaya, Lam Advance at ITA Sectional

Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam will be playing for NCAA qualifications in both singles and doubles on Saturday in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia.

Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam have both advanced to the singles quarterfinals and will play for an NCAA invitation on Saturday. The duo have also advance to the singles semifinals and will play for a doubles qualification on Saturday as well. 

The ITA Sectionals are the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Vivian Yang and Alyssa James also competed in singles and doubles at the Sectional.

The NCAA Individual Championships are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga. 

RESULTS

R32 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs Margot Phanthala (COL) 6-1, 6-1
R16 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def. [1] Nina Vargova (Duke) 4-2 (ret).
QF Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs. [5] Oliwia Orlinska (MD), Saturday

R32 Shannon Lam (VA) def. Isabella Camacho (BC) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
R16 Shannon Lam (VA) def A Bergqvist Larsson (SCAR), 6-1, 6-2
QF Shannon Lam (VA) vs Esha Velaga (PENN), Saturday

R16 Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. [3] A Bergqvist Larsson/Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) 6-4, 6-3
QF Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def.  Margot Phanthala/ Amy Lee (COL) 6-1, 3-6, 1-08
SF Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) vs [1] Alanis Hamilton/Tatum Evans, Saturday

R32 Alyssa James (VA) vs Peien Deng (Penn) 7-5, 6-1
R16 [5] Theadora Rabman (UNC) def. Alyssa James (VA) 7-5, 6-3

R32 Vivian Yang def Anna Frey (UNC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
R16 [2] Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) def. Vivian Yang 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

R16 Zuzanna Frankowska/Mischka Sinclaire Goenadi def. [2] Vivian Yang/Alyssa James (VA)  6-2, 6-2