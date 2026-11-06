Cavaliers Host Annual Rivanna Romp on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The Virginia rowing team hosts its annual Rivanna Romp on Sunday (Nov. 8) on the Rivanna Reservoir in Earlysville, Va.

Admission is free to the public. Action begins at 11 a.m. with the Varsity Eights, followed by the Frosh/Novice Eights at 12:30 p.m., and concludes with the Varsity Fours at 12:45 p.m. Boats will go off one at a time, about 10-15 seconds apart, in a time trial to determine the winners.

The Cavaliers will compete against crews from Clemson, George Washington, High Point, Minnesota, North Carolina and Old Dominion.

Virginia has captured the last 18 Varsity Eight races at the Romp, while the UVA Varsity Four has won 15 of the last 17 races.

Free parking is available at the Thomas Temple Allan Boathouse on the west bank of the Rivanna Reservoir. The boathouse is the closest point spectators can see the boats along the 4,000-meter course.

Virginia swept both of its Open 8+ and 4+ races at last weekend’s Princeton Chase. UVA’s Varsity Eight topped Princeton 13:31.211-13:36.879 in the Women’s Open 8+, setting a new course record. UVA held the previous record of 13:41.434 in 2012.