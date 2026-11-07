Zozaya, Lam Qualify for NCAA Singles, Play for Doubles Qualification on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia.

Eugenia Zozaya has earned an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship by picking up three wins to advance to the semifinals of the Sectional.

Shannon Lam is still competing in her quarterfinal match.

Lam and Zozaya also advanced to the doubles semifinal, but were edged in a third-set tiebreaker. They have another chance on Sunday to qualify, competing in the 3-4 Playoff match. The winner earns an NCAA Doubles invitation.

The ITA Sectionals are the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Vivian Yang and Alyssa James also competed in singles and doubles at the Sectional.

The NCAA Individual Championships are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.