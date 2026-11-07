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Zozaya, Lam Qualify for NCAA Singles, Play for Doubles Qualification on Sunday

Eugenia Zozaya and Shannon Lam both earned NCAA Singles qualifications at the East Regional. They have one more chance to qualify for doubles on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Virginia women's tennis team are competing at the ITA East Sectional Championships Nov. 5-8 in Philadelphia.

Eugenia Zozaya has earned an invitation to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship by picking up three wins to advance to the semifinals of the Sectional.

Shannon Lam is still competing in her quarterfinal match.

Lam and Zozaya also advanced to the doubles semifinal, but were edged in a third-set tiebreaker. They have another chance on Sunday to qualify, competing in the 3-4 Playoff match. The winner earns an NCAA Doubles invitation.

The ITA Sectionals are the final opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The four singles semifinalists from the 32-player draw and two quarterfinal playoff winners advance to the NCAA Championships. The two doubles finalists from the 16-team draw plus the third/fourth place playoff winner will earn invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Vivian Yang and Alyssa James also competed in singles and doubles at the Sectional.

The NCAA Individual Championships are being held Nov. 17-22 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga. 

RESULTS

R16 Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def. [3] A Bergqvist Larsson/Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) 6-4, 6-3
QF Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) def.  Margot Phanthala/ Amy Lee (COL) 6-1, 3-6, 1-08
SF [1] Alanis Hamilton/Tatum Evans def. Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) vs 6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-2
3-4 Playoff Eugenia Zozaya/Shannon Lam (VA) vs. Orly Ogilvy/Leena Friedman 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

R32 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) vs Margot Phanthala (COL) 6-1, 6-1
R16 Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def. [1] Nina Vargova (Duke) 4-2 (ret).
QF Eugenia Zozaya (VA) def [5] Oliwia Orlinska (MD) 6-3, 6-2

R32 Shannon Lam (VA) def. Isabella Camacho (BC) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
R16 Shannon Lam (VA) def A Bergqvist Larsson (SCAR), 6-1, 6-2
QF Shannon Lam (VA) def Esha Velaga (PENN), Saturday

 

R32 Alyssa James (VA) vs Peien Deng (Penn) 7-5, 6-1
R16 [5] Theadora Rabman (UNC) def. Alyssa James (VA) 7-5, 6-3

R32 Vivian Yang def Anna Frey (UNC) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
R16 [2] Kaitlyn Carnicella (SCAR) def. Vivian Yang 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

R16 Zuzanna Frankowska/Mischka Sinclaire Goenadi def. [2] Vivian Yang/Alyssa James (VA)  6-2, 6-2