No. 4 Virginia Sweeps No. 11 Drexel in Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia Women’s squash team (1-0) opened its 2026-27 season with a 9-0 sweep of No. 11 Drexel on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the McArthur Squash Center at Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers won four matches in straight games, while three matches went the full five games. First-year Ruqayya Salem opened her Collegiate career with a commanding 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 victory over María Emilia Falcon at the top of the ladder. Fellow first-years Malak Samir, Makeda Moshi and Charli Tompkins also earned victories in their collegiate debuts.

Senior Clare Minnis battled through five games, defeating Luciana Castillo 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9. Sophomore Grace Fazzinga also earned a five-game victory, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Awande Malinga 11-13, 11-6, 3-11, 11-4, 12-10. Senior Nili Sprecher completed another comeback, overcoming a two-game deficit to defeat Eveli Mälk 11-13, 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-5.