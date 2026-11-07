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No. 9 Cavaliers Race Past Huskies at JPJNo. 9 Cavaliers Race Past Huskies at JPJ

No. 9 Cavaliers Race Past Huskies at JPJ

No. 9 Virginia improved to 2-0 with a 97-72 victory over Northeastern in a non-conference game Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The ninth-ranked UVA men’s basketball team, after never trailing in its season opener, started more slowly in its second game. The end result, though, was the same: a blowout win for the Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena.

The opponent this time was Northeastern, which trailed by only seven at the break Friday night. The Huskies cut their deficit to five early in the second half, but after that it was all Virginia.

The Wahoos led by 27 with 5:00 remaining and ended up winning 97-72 before an announced crowd of 12,620.

“Everybody knew what the job had to be for the second half, and we did it,” said second-year point guard Chance Mallory, who finished with 20 points, five assists and four steals in 27-plus minutes.

Led by Rashad King and Louis Bond, who combined for 49 points on 17-for-30 shooting, Northeastern took advantage of Virginia’s lapses in the first 20 minutes. At halftime, the Cavaliers’ coaching staff stressed what needed to change.

“I feel like our energy was really low in that first half,” Mallory said.

“We’re asking them to do a lot of things,” Virginia head coach Ryan Odom said of his players. “We're asking them to press. We're asking them to crash. We're asking them to play transition defense, and pick and roll, and share the ball, and all these different things, and play fast, and it can be tiring. I thought our guys did a nice job of fighting through some of that fatigue, sticking together when it wasn't going great, and found a way to turn it in our favor.”

Virginia guard Sam Lewis matched Mallory’s 20 points and also had four assists. Three other Cavaliers also scored in double figures: forward Thijs De Ridder (16 points), center Johann Grünloh (13) and guard Elijah Gertrude (10).

“I thought our guys played hard and competed,” Northeastern head coach Bill Coen said. “We were simply overmatched by a better team tonight. It’s a very talented group Coach Odom has, and they have the size, skill, depth and shooting.”

The Hoos shot 61.3% from the floor in the second half and 54% for the game. What impressed Odom more than his team’s prolific offense, though, were the hustle plays made by Mallory and Gertrude.

Odom singled out a play on which, he said, Gertrude looked like “Superman diving towards the bench. I turned around and all of a sudden he was, like, parallel to the ground.”

In the locker room afterward, the Cavaliers honored the 6-foot-4 Gertrude as the player of the game. He was 3 for 4 from 3-point range and also grabbed five rebounds, three of them at the offensive end.

“It’s awesome to see what he's been doing,” Mallory said of Gertrude, who missed the 2024-25 with a knee injury. “He's worked so hard on his game, especially his jumper. So to see him consistently hit shots is awesome. Everybody knows how athletic he is, and he's really helping us on the defensive end as a spark off the bench, just creating skills, causing havoc, and knocking down shots.”

Gertrude, who played well in Virginia’s three preseason exhibitions, came off the bench to score eight points Tuesday night in the season-opening win over Drexel.

“It really means a lot to me,” Gertrude said Friday night, “just knowing that the work is starting to pay off, everything that I've done [to overcome] the injuries that set me back, just being able to know that the hard work, the hours, the grind, the attention to detail, everything that I've done is starting to pay off.”

Game Highlights

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As it had against Drexel, the Hoos’ full-court pressure rattled Northeastern. UVA forced 19 turnovers Friday night and, led by Mallory, came up with 12 steals.

The opportunistic Cavaliers “can quickly turn those live-ball turnovers into points, 3s and dunks,” Coen said, “and that's when the game really stretched out.”

The 5-foot-10 Mallory sets the tone for Virginia’s defense.

“He just keeps constant pressure on the ball,” Coen said. “He picks up guys 94 feet. He's incredibly physical for his size ... And then on offense, he's a burner. He's got such great quickness and speed. He's got the ability to get in the lane, and he can stretch it from 3. And he's got great pieces around him, and he knows that.”

Now comes a bigger challenge for Mallory and Co: the Capital Showcase. At 1 p.m. Sunday, in a non-conference clash to air on ESPN, Virginia meets No. 12 Arkansas (1-0) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Razorbacks are in their third year under Hall of Fame coach John Calipari. Like the Cavaliers, they love to run and press.

“It's going to be a great match-up,” Odom said, “and we're looking forward to it, there's no question about it ... They have a tremendous amount of talent. They share the ball really well. They can shoot it. They've got big guys by the rim. If you're attacking them [on defense], they'll throw it over your head and they'll dunk it. So we're going to have to be on our game to have a chance to win.”

UVA leads the series 4-3, but these programs haven’t met since Nov. 20, 1998, when the No. 19 Razorbacks won 85-83 at the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Playing Sunday in an NBA arena on national television will “be a lot of fun,” Mallory said. “They have a great team, very talented. So we have a short turnaround, but we just got to get our bodies ready, our minds, and be prepared to watch a lot of film tomorrow.”

To keep the Razorbacks from running wild, Gertrude said, the Hoos have “some things we’ve got to fix in transition, our transition defense. That's something we've been working on, working to improve.”

The key, he said, is getting back on defense, “stopping the ball, having five guys locked in looking at the ball, with nobody's back turned to the ball, so we're able to stop them.”

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Elijah Gertrude sparkled off the bench against NortheasternElijah Gertrude sparkled off the bench against Northeastern