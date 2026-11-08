No. 9 Hoos Make Statement Against No. 12 Arkansas

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In their first major challenge of the young season, the Virginia Cavaliers showed why they’re ranked in the top 10 nationally. Facing No. 12 Arkansas in the Skyscanner Capital Showcase, No. 9 UVA built a 27-point lead in the second half en route to a 91-72 victory Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8) at Capital One Arena.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Wahoos (3-0), including 7-foot center Johann Grünloh, who was named the game’s MVP. Grünloh finished with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a game-high five blocked shots.

“One of Johann's most complete games in a Virginia uniform,” head coach Ryan Odom said.

The Hoos’ margin of victory was their largest ever against a ranked non-conference opponent.

“Give them credit,” Arkansas head coach John Calipari said. “Don't look at us like we're awful. We're not awful. We're just really young and inexperienced. But they're really good. They're a basketball team. When you watched it, it had to be fun.”

Indeed, the Virginia fans in the crowd of 10,977 at the Washington Wizards’ arena enjoyed themselves immensely. Arkansas supporters turned out in good numbers, but they grew steadily quieter as the game went on.

With a minute to play, Cavalier fans rose to their feet, almost as one, and began chanting, “U-V-A! U-V-A! U-V-A!”

“We appreciate all the fans from both teams that showed up to make the atmosphere really, really strong and NCAA tournament-like,” Odom said.

Too many Johann Grünloh moments to choose from, but here’s one for the @FlowAutomotive Play of the Game 🤩 #GoHoos https://t.co/XAYbUjsK3H — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 8, 2026

With an experienced and talented nucleus back from a team that finished 30-6 last season, Odom put together an ambitious non-conference schedule. Still to come are games with Kentucky, Connecticut, Maryland, Xavier and Marquette.

“I think it prepares us for what's coming [later] in January, February or even March,” said Grünloh, who’s in his second year at UVA. “We get good preparation for the big games at the end, and I think that helps us come closer together and be ready for those.”

Sam Lewis and Thijs De Ridder scored 16 points apiece to lead UVA, and the 6-foot-9 De Ridder also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

De Ridder, the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, picked up two early fouls and went to the bench with 18:17 left in the first half. Kalu Anya, a transfer from Saint Louis, came in and acquitted himself well in De Ridder’s place.

“He did amazing,” De Ridder said.

Anya finished with three points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18-plus minutes.

“Any time I come into the game, I’ve just got to do what I do and contribute to winning,” Anya said.

Another reserve who shined for Virginia was guard Elijah Gertrude, who scored eight points and came up with a game-high three steals.

“Everybody has to be ready,” De Ridder said.

De Ridder’s foul trouble wasn’t ideal for UVA, but “I’ve got to go in there and just take care of business,” Anya said, “and I think that's what we did today. So I think I provide a lot to the team. I played a better game today, but I still feel like I have a lot more to contribute.”

Second-year point guard Chance Mallory totaled 15 points, two steals and a game-high six assists, and he turned the ball over only once.

“He does all the things that you need a point guard to do to help your team win,” Odom said, “and he's not afraid of anything.”