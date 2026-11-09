De Ridder Named Co-ACC Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday (Nov. 9).

De Ridder averaged 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 steals as Virginia claimed wins over Drexel (89-60), Northeastern (97-72) and then-No. 12 Arkansas (91-72).

De Ridder tallied 24 points against Drexel and 20 points against Northeastern, and posted 16 points and 10 rebounds against Arkansas at the Skyscanner Capital Showcase in Washington, D.C.

De Ridder shot 62.2% (23 of 37) from the field and 55.6% (5 of 9) from 3-point range in the wins.

No. 6 Virginia (3-0) hosts Bucknell (0-2) on Tuesday (Nov. 10). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Single-game tickets for all ACC matchups, including Duke and Virginia Tech, are available exclusively to Virginia Athletics Foundation and season ticket members starting today. ACC single-game tickets for all matchups except Duke and Virginia Tech will be available to the general public online at uvatix.com on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets for Kentucky, Duke, and Virginia Tech will remain exclusive to Virginia Athletics Foundation and season ticket members until further notice.