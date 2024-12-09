Sanker, Fields Collect More Postseason Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the second straight season, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker has been named an Associated Press (AP) First Team All-ACC selection, the organization announced Monday (Dec. 9).

Additionally, Sanker and UVA wideout Malachi Fields were named the state’s Defensive Back of the Year and Offensive End of the Year, respectively, as announced by the Touchdown Club of Richmond Monday. Sanker was also the recipient of the award in 2023.

Sanker was also named one of three finalists for the Bill Dudley Award, which is presented annually by the Touchdown Club of Richmond to the best overall collegiate player in the state. Other finalists include Alonza Barnett III (James Madison) and Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech).

2024 Touchdown Club of Richmond Award Winners

Quarterback of the Year – Alonza Barnett III, James Madison University

Running Back of the Year – Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Offensive End of the Year – Malachi Fields, WR, University of Virginia

Offensive Lineman of the Year – Tom Elia, C, University of Richmond

Defensive Lineman of the Year – Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Linebacker of the Year – Joseph Carter, Liberty University

Defensive Back of the Year – Jonas Sanker, University of Virgina

Kicking Specialist of the Year – Aaron Trusler, P, University of Richmond

Return Specialist of the Year – Jaylin Lane, PR, Virginia Tech

The honored players will be recognized during the broadcast of the Dudley and Lanier Awards presentation, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:45 p.m. Hosted by Lane Casadonte (Sports Director), the awards broadcast will air on WTVR-TV6, the local CBS affiliate in Richmond.

Sanker, who was also a first-team selection by the ACC, started in all 12 games and finished the regular season as the league’s leader in solo tackles (66) and fifth in tackles per game (8.2). In addition to his 98 total tackles, he led all UVA players this season with 8.5 tackles for loss. Sanker also led or co-led the Cavaliers in tackles in four games this season. He was named the ACC’s Defensive Back of the Week four times, the only UVA defensive player to ever accomplish that feat in a single season. The Charlottesville native dazzled in UVA’s ACC wins over Wake Forest, Boston College and Pitt. In a 31-30 comeback road win over the Demon Deacons, he tallied 10 tackles, including seven solo, and logged his first career sack. Against BC, Sanker scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter and recorded six tackles. In Virginia’s 24-19 win at then-No. 23 Pitt, he blocked a field goal and came up with his second career interception, which he returned for 45 yards to set up what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Sanker is both a Reese’s Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl invitee.

A Third Team All-ACC selection by the league office, Fields finished the regular season eighth among ACC pass catchers in both total receiving yards (808) and yards per game (67.3). He started in all 12 contests and tallied a team-high five touchdowns from scrimmage this season. Fields also recorded three 100-receiving-yard games this season, including a signature performance in the Cavaliers’ win at Wake, where he finished with career highs in both receiving yards (148) and receptions (11). In 36 games played, Fields racked up 1,849 career receiving yards to conclude his UVA tenure No. 9 all-time on the program’s career receiving yards list. He’s also tied for 10th on UVA’s all-time receptions list with 55. Fields rounded out his career having caught at least one pass in his last 27 games. Like Sanker, Fields is also an East/West Shrine Bowl invitee.

About Touchdown Club of Richmond

The Touchdown Club of Richmond is a 501c(3) organization based in Central Virginia with the goal of recognizing the accomplishments of football players and coaches in the Central Virginia area as well as Colleges across Virginia. Its mission is to promote the best interests of the American game of football and sports in general, under the guidance of elected officers with the predominate purpose being to recognize worthy prep athletes for their accomplishments and to encourage them to continue their education and athletic careers.