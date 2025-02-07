Cavaliers Start Strong at the East Coast Invitational

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened with a strong first day of competition at the East Coast Invitational at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va. on Friday (Feb.7) as four Cavaliers set meet records.

Continued Success in the Distance Events

The Cavaliers went 1-2-3-4 in the men’s mile led by Andrew Jones in a meet record time. Jones led the pack through the line in a new personal-best of 4:01.21. On his heels were teammates Will Daley (4:01.62, PB), Jack Eliason (4:01.79) and Billy Atkinson (4:04.27, PB).

In the women’s mile, a trio of Cavaliers in Tatum Olesen, Cate DeSousa and Gillian Bushee finished in the top five. Olesen finished runner-up with her time of 4:45.92 followed by DeSousa (4:50.26) and Bushee (4:50.56) in fourth and fifth respectively. A total of 16 out of 21 competitors in the field ran faster than the previous meet record (5:15.07) set in 2022.

Virginia showed its strength at 800-meters as Wes Porter and Margot Appleton dominated in both the men’s and women’s races. Porter finished runner-up in 1:49.42 to dip well under the previous meet record of 1:57.83.

Margot Appleton secured the victory in the women’s 800-meters crossing the line in a personal best and meet record time of 2:06.27. Appleton’s time ranks fifth all-time in program history.

Annie Jackson finished runner-up in the women’s 800-meters recording a new indoor personal best time of 2:07.53. Jackson’s time ranks nineth all-time in Virginia history.

Freshmen Ella Woehlcke (2:10.10) and Stella Kermes (2:11.33) finished fifth and sixth behind Appleton and Jackson for 800-meters.

Cavaliers in the Field

Jeremiah Nubbe took down yet another record in the men’s weight throw throwing for 22.25m/72-11.75. Nubbe broke the facility and meet record on his fourth attempt in the competition. The previous meet record stood at 14.66m/48-1 while the facility record was 22.01m/72-2.50.

Not far behind Nubbe was Keyandre Davis (20.61m/67-7.25) and John Fay (20.15m/66-1.25) in fourth and fifth place respectively. Davis and Fay both threw farther than the previous meet record.

Justin Rogers broke the meet record clearing 4.85m/15-10.75 in route to winning the men’s pole vault competition. Rounding out the top three finishers was Ethan Robinson. Robinson cleared 4.70m/15-5 to also vault higher than the previous meet record of 3.45m/11-3.75.

Heldi Valikaj and Caleb Holman went 1-2 in the men’s long jump. Valikaj leapt out 7.30m/23-11.25 to secure the victory while Holeman’s mark of 7.29m/23-11 was good for second place. Holman’s mark ranks fifth all-time among freshman in Virginia history.

Theresa Breckley threw for 16.01m/52-6.25 in the women’s weight throw to finish in ninth place in the field. Breckley’s mark ranks third among freshman all-time in program history.

On her final attempt in the competition, Lauren Yeboah-Kodie jumped into second place in the women’s long jump with her mark of 5.84m/19-1.75.

Sprinting Through the Line

The trio of Peter Djan (6.93, q), Caleb Holman (7.04, q) and Sarah Akpan (7.59, Q) qualified through to the men’s and women’s 60-mteter dash final. In the final, Djan finished fourth clocking 6.89 while Akpan’s time of 7.58 was good for fifth place.

Emily Alexandru was Virginia’s top finisher in the women’s 400-meter dash. Alexandru finished in fourth place with her time of 56.42. Right behind her was Ariel Fletcher in fifth place with her time of 56.48. Brooke’Lyn Drakeford rounded out the Cavalier top finishers in seventh place clocking 56.93.



Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition on the second day of the East Coast Invitational at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Va. on Saturday (Feb. 8).