No. 2 Virginia Heads To Texas For Round Rock Classic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2-ranked Virginia baseball team (2-1) is slated to participate in the Round Rock Classic beginning on Friday (Feb. 21) at 5 p.m. with a showdown with No. 7 Oregon State (4-0). The Cavaliers will take on Minnesota (1-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. before closing out the weekend on Sunday at 5 p.m. against Oklahoma (3-0).

All three games will take place at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and will be streamed on D1Baseball.com.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: D1Baseball.com (All Three Games)

Visit: d1ba.se/streaming-subs

Listen: WINA (98.9/1070 AM/WINA) – Friday and Saturday, VirginiaSports.com – Sunday

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com