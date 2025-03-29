Cavaliers Walk Off No. 20 Stanford for O’Connor’s 900th win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (15-11, 6-6 ACC) rallied from a four-run deficit on Saturday afternoon (March 29) to complete the series sweep of No. 20 Stanford (16-9, 5-7 ACC) with a walk-off 9-8 victory in 10 innings at Disharoon Park.

Down to the final out in the bottom of the 10th, Aidan Teel doubled to right field, scoring James Nunnallee all the way from first base to give Virginia its third comeback victory of the series and 10th of the season.

TEEL WALKS IT OFF AND THE HOOS WILL WIN!!!!!! 📺: ESPN2 | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/6UgXUmVr1Z — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 29, 2025

UVA’s middle infield tandem of Eric Becker and Henry Godbout each went 3-for-5 on the afternoon to pace the Cavalier offense. Godbout plated the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning.To go along with his three hits, Becker also drove in a trio of runs and scored twice.

With the win, Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor becomes the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins. O’Connor is one of eight coaches in ACC history with 900 wins while a league member.