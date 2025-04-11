Spring Finale Next for Hoos

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — When the transfer portal for college football re-opens next week, Virginia will be among the programs looking to bolster their rosters for the coming season.

The Cavaliers open Aug. 30 against Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium, and their options will have increased by then, and not only because of the transfers they expect to add. Thirteen more scholarship freshmen will arrive on Grounds in June—six enrolled in January after graduating early from high school—and most of the UVA players sidelined this spring by injuries should be available when training camp begins in August.

Still, if a finished product won’t be on display Saturday at Scott Stadium, UVA fans will find much to interest them anyway. For the annual Blue-White game, which will air from noon to 2 p.m. on ACC Network, the Wahoos’ spring roster has been split into two teams, and many of the players who’ll take the field are transfers who were elsewhere last season, including quarterbacks Chandler Morris (North Texas) and Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska).

14 practices down, 1 Spring Game to go. See you there..🏟️#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/wO20VVscMo — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) April 10, 2025

Head coach Tony Elliott said Thursday evening, after his team’s 14th and penultimate practice of the spring, that he’s reminded his players that the Blue-White game is “an opportunity for us to show our faithful the work that we’ve been putting in. It’s an opportunity for us to compete.

“The next time we’re together is in fall camp, and the next game is going to be a real game. So this is an opportunity for us as coaches to evaluate some of these new guys in a game-type environment. The fans get to see all the guys that they’ve heard about that have come in from the portal, so to speak, and some of these midyear freshmen.”

Scott Stadium is “sacred grass,” Elliott said, and so the Cavaliers have “a responsibility to go out and compete and put together a good showing.”

Virginia’s players say they take that responsibility seriously.

“Any time you get to put the pads on and you go to the Scott Stadium, it’s a special day,” defensive end Billy Koudelka said. “And I think it’s a day that we’re all going to look forward to, being able to put the actual game jerseys on and get ready to go in front of some fans and family.”

Tailback Xavier Brown said the Blue-White game is “an opportunity for us to show the fans what we’ve put together this spring with the new guys we’re bringing in and just showcase what we’ve built so far.”

In charge of the Blue team is Terry Heffernan, who coaches the Cavaliers’ offensive line and coordinates their run game. Head coach of the White team is Keith Gaither, who coordinates Virginia’s special teams and oversees the running backs.

For the first quarter and the first five minutes of the second quarter, Elliott said, the clock will stop as it would in an official game. After that, a running clock will be employed.

“If we get into a two-minute situation in the end of half or end of the game, we will play that with normal clock rules,” Elliott said.

The quarterbacks will wear orange jerseys, Elliott said, signifying they are not to be hit.

The offenses aren’t likely to dive too deep into the playbook, but there will “be some new wrinkles that we’ve just got to get on film,” Elliott said, “because we’re continuing to evaluate guys. So I’m not gonna be paranoid, so to speak. I’m gonna let the guys play, but there are some concepts that we won’t break out till fall camp. But for the most part, we’re gonna let our guys go play.”

Of the 19 transfers who joined the program in January, offensive tackle Monroe Mills (Louisville) was among the most highly regarded, but he won’t suit up for the Hoos this fall. Elliott confirmed Thursday that Mills suffered a season-ending injury at a practice this spring.

“Just very unfortunate,” Elliott said, “but he’s in good spirits and excited and we’re going to do everything we can to help him recover fully, and hopefully we’ll be able to to see him out you know on the field in a Cavalier uniform in the future.”

Jam Jackson, a returning starter at cornerback, also suffered a knee injury recently, Elliott said, and he’s still being evaluated.