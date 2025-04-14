Virginia Closes Out Homestand with Liberty on Tuesday

LEADING OFF

Virginia is coming off a series win over Pitt in which the Cavaliers outscored the Panthers 32-12 in the three-game set.

March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Entering the midweek, 12 of UVA’s 20 wins on the season are of the comeback variety including the game one victory to open the series vs Pitt.

Virginia is 13-7 at the friendly confines of Disharoon Park this season including a 6-1 record since the start of the Stanford series on March 27.

UVA is 10-3 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.

Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 8-3 overall and are averaging 9.7 runs per game over the 11-game stretch.