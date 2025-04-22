Women’s Basketball Season Tickets Available for Renewal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball program announced today (April 22) that season tickets are now available for renewal for the 2025-26 season.

Season tickets start at $65 each and may be renewed online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1). The deadline to renew season tickets is May 19.

New season ticket members can place a deposit online here. Deposit holders will be contacted in Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Point order this summer to discuss available seating options.

WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and All-ACC First-Team guard, Kymora Johnson announced Friday (April 18) on social media that she will return to Virginia for the 2025-26 season. Johnson comes off a sophomore campaign in which she averaged 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Johnson put her name in the UVA record books in 2024-25, accomplishing major milestones by recording the program’s third-ever triple-double and becoming the 37th member of UVA’s 1,000-point club.

The Virginia program has also announced the addition of four transfers ahead of the 2025-26 season including: Romi Levy (USF), Adeang Ring (UCF), Sa’Myah Smith (LSU) and Caitlin Weimar (NC State).

Cavalier Attendance Figures

Virginia women’s basketball broke program records for season ticket sales in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025. The Cavaliers have averaged over 4,000 spectators at home games in each of the past two seasons for the first time since the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

With an average of 4,307 spectators in attendance at JPJ in 2024-25, the only season with a higher attendance figure was in 1991-92, when the team was coming off its first national championship appearance.