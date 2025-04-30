Gretchen Walsh Repeats as ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s swimming and diving in honors announced Wednesday (April 30) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Walsh was among the 34 Virginia student-athletes who were named to the All-ACC Academic Team.
This is the sixth consecutive year a Cavalier has been selected for the award. Kate Douglass was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and Paige Madden received the honor in 2020 and 2021 before Walsh earned the accolade in 2024 and 2025.
Walsh leads a group of 18 from the Virginia women’s swimming & diving team that were selected to the ACC All-Academic Team.
Ella Bathurst, Sr., Commerce
Jessica Buntman, Gr., Commerce
Katie Christopherson, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Claire Curzan, So., Statistics
Cavan Gormsen, So., Commerce
Bailey Hartman, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Leah Hayes, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Lizzy Kaye, Sr., Media Studies
Alena Lotterer, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Anna Moesch, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Carly Novelline, Jr., Commerce
Maxine Parker, Gr., M.S. Statistics
Maggie Schalow, So., Arts & Sciences
Zoe Skirboll, Jr., Media Studies
Alex Walsh, Gr., Cybersecurity
Gretchen Walsh, Sr., Commerce
Emma Weber, Jr., Leadership & Public Policy
Charlotte Wilson, Fr., Arts & Sciences
The UVA men’s swimming & diving team had 16 student-athletes earn the recognition:
Jack Aikins, Jr., Commerce
Hayden Bellotti, So., Arts & Sciences
Colin Bitz, Sr., Computer Science
Connor Boyle, Sr., Computer Science
Mitchell Brown, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Teddy Cross, Jr., Arts & Sciences
Tristen Davin, So., Arts & Sciences
Jay Gerloff, So., Arts & Sciences
Matthew Heilman, Jr., Commerce
Alex Hotta, Jr., Economics
David King, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Spencer Nicholas, Fr., Arts & Sciences
Sam O’Brien, Sr., Psychology
Nicholas Sanders, Sr., Biology
Sebastien Sergile, Jr., Commerce
Matthew Styczen, Sr., Economics