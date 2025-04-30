Gretchen Walsh Repeats as ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for women’s swimming and diving in honors announced Wednesday (April 30) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Walsh was among the 34 Virginia student-athletes who were named to the All-ACC Academic Team.

This is the sixth consecutive year a Cavalier has been selected for the award. Kate Douglass was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and Paige Madden received the honor in 2020 and 2021 before Walsh earned the accolade in 2024 and 2025.

Walsh leads a group of 18 from the Virginia women’s swimming & diving team that were selected to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Ella Bathurst, Sr., Commerce

Jessica Buntman, Gr., Commerce

Katie Christopherson, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Claire Curzan, So., Statistics

Cavan Gormsen, So., Commerce

Bailey Hartman, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Leah Hayes, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Lizzy Kaye, Sr., Media Studies

Alena Lotterer, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Anna Moesch, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Carly Novelline, Jr., Commerce

Maxine Parker, Gr., M.S. Statistics

Maggie Schalow, So., Arts & Sciences

Zoe Skirboll, Jr., Media Studies

Alex Walsh, Gr., Cybersecurity

Gretchen Walsh, Sr., Commerce

Emma Weber, Jr., Leadership & Public Policy

Charlotte Wilson, Fr., Arts & Sciences

The UVA men’s swimming & diving team had 16 student-athletes earn the recognition:

Jack Aikins, Jr., Commerce

Hayden Bellotti, So., Arts & Sciences

Colin Bitz, Sr., Computer Science

Connor Boyle, Sr., Computer Science

Mitchell Brown, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Teddy Cross, Jr., Arts & Sciences

Tristen Davin, So., Arts & Sciences

Jay Gerloff, So., Arts & Sciences

Matthew Heilman, Jr., Commerce

Alex Hotta, Jr., Economics

David King, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Spencer Nicholas, Fr., Arts & Sciences

Sam O’Brien, Sr., Psychology

Nicholas Sanders, Sr., Biology

Sebastien Sergile, Jr., Commerce

Matthew Styczen, Sr., Economics