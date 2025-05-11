Ford Homers Twice To Secure Series Sweep Over Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team (30-16, 14-10 ACC) outlasted the Miami Hurricanes (30-21, 14-12 ACC) in an 8-6 contest on Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park for the Cavaliers’ sixth-straight victory.

Henry Ford overpowered the Hurricane pitching staff on Sunday by going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs to tie his season high. The sophomore also scored three times in the contest.

UVA starter Tomas Valincius picked up his fifth win of the season by surrendering a trio of runs over his 6.1 innings of work with seven strikeouts.

Before the game started, Virginia hosted a Senior Day ceremony that celebrated the careers of Alex Markus, Blake Barker, Dean Kampschror, Jacob Ference, Jay Woolfolk, Matthew Buchanan, Matt Lanzendorfer, and Wes Arrington.