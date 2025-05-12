Virginia Closes Out Its Home Slate With George Mason On Tuesday

to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in doubles (20), runs scored (51), RBIs (44), total bases (112) and slugging percentage (.612). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 46 games for Virginia this season.

Entering the final home game of the regular season, Virginia is riding an eight-game home win streak after sweeping the Miami Hurricanes on Senior Weekend.

The 17-game streak is the longest by the Hoos in the Brian O’Connor era.

UVA also enters the midweek having homered

March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.

Entering the weekend, 17 of UVA’s 30 wins on the season are of the comeback variety, including Saturday’s instant classic walk-off win against Miami.

UVA is 20-5 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.

Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers

are

18-5 overall with a 14-2 record at home and

are averaging

9.4 runs per game over the 23-game stretch.