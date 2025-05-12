Virginia Closes Out Its Home Slate With George Mason On Tuesday

/
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the final home game of the 2025 regular season, the Virginia baseball team (30-16) is set to host the George Mason Patriots (35-17) on Tuesday night (May 13) at Disharoon Park.
LEADING OFF
- Cavalier shortstop Eric Becker was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s best shortstop. Becker currently leads the Cavaliers in doubles (20), runs scored (51), RBIs (44), total bases (112) and slugging percentage (.612). The shortstop is one of four Cavaliers to start all 46 games for Virginia this season.
- Entering the final home game of the regular season, Virginia is riding an eight-game home win streak after sweeping the Miami Hurricanes on Senior Weekend.
- UVA also enters the midweek having homered in 17 straight games dating back to April 6 at NC State. The 17-game streak is the longest by the Hoos in the Brian O’Connor era.
- March 29’s win over Stanford was coach Brian O’Connor’s 900th career victory. With the win, O’Connor became the 15th active head coach in Division I with 900 career wins.
- Entering the weekend, 17 of UVA’s 30 wins on the season are of the comeback variety, including Saturday’s instant classic walk-off win against Miami.
- UVA is 20-5 on the season when junior Aidan Teel is batting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
- Since the start of the Stanford series on March 27, the Cavaliers are 18-5 overall with a 14-2 record at home and are averaging 9.4 runs per game over the 23-game stretch.
AGAINST THE PATRIOTS
- The Virginia Cavaliers and George Mason Patriots have met on the baseball diamond 40 previous times, with Virginia leading the all-time series 28-12.
- Virginia has won seven straight contests over George Mason dating back to 2004.
- In the 2024 meeting between the two squads, UVA topped George Mason 11-5. The Cavaliers racked up 14 hits that included home runs from Jacob Ference and Eric Becker.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Entering the midweek, UVA’s arms ranked 27th nationally and sixth in the ACC with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Along with the strikeouts, Virginia has turned 38 double plays on the year, which ranks third in the ACC. As a team, UVA is batting .307, good enough for 27th nationally and fourth in the league.
PLAYER NOTABLES
- Eric Becker ranks among the league’s best when it comes to batting. The sophomore ranks first in the league with 20 doubles, eighth with 1.43 hits per game and eighth with a .361 batting average.
- Henry Ford ranks sixth in ACC with a batting average of .368. The sophomore is also averaging 1.52 hits per game to rank second in the league and 41st nationally.
- Aidan Teel’s 15 doubles rank the junior with the fifth-most two-baggers in the league.
- Elsewhere in the lineup, Henry Godbout and James Nunnallee are proving to be two of the hardest outs in the conference. Nunnallee has a strikeout rate of 12.5 to rank first in the ACC, while Godbout enters the midweek with a K rate of 11.4 to place him second in the league.
NO HURRICANE WARNING HERE
- On Senior Weekend, the Cavaliers swept the Miami Hurricanes for Virginia’s second ACC sweep of the season.
- In potentially his final home start of his career, senior Jay Woolfolk tossed six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts in the series opener. Harrison Didawick and Luke Hanson paced the offense with a pair of home runs.
- In the second game, UVA erased a four-run deficit to walk off the Hurricanes. The walk-off was Virginia’s fourth of the season and second off the bat of Aidan Teel.
- In the series finale, Henry Ford homered twice to lift the Hoos over the Canes. It was Ford’s second multi-home run game of the season and fifth of his career.