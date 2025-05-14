Virginia Set for ACC Outdoor Championships

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The championship season begins for the Cavalier men’s and women’s track and field teams as they travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to compete at the 2025 ACC Outdoor Championships held at Wake Forest’s Kentner Stadium from Thursday (May 15) through Saturday (May 17).

How To Follow

Expanded coverage of the ACC Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be streamed live each day via ACC Network Extra as follows: Thursday starting at 12:45 p.m., Friday starting at 12:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday starting at 2 p.m. until the championship’s conclusion.

Links to the ACCNX live stream, live stats and the overall meet schedule are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Thursday

Schedule

Live Results

Live Stream starting at 12:45 p.m.

Friday

Schedule

Live Results

Live Stream (early) starting at 12:45 p.m.

Live Stream (late) starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Schedule

Live Results

Live Stream starting at 2 p.m.

Hoos in the Rankings

Members of the Virginia men’s and women’s teams occupy three (men) and five (women) top-25 positions among their respective events in the NCAA this season. In the latest USTFCCCA poll, the Virginia men checked in at No.19 nationally.

Men (NCAA)

4. Gary Martin – Jr., 1500m, 3:33.71

5. Gary Martin – Jr., 5000m, 13:16.82

8. Jeremiah Nubbe – Jr., Hammer, 73.04m/239-7

24. Ethan Robinson – Sr., Decathlon, 7531 pts

Women (NCAA)

1. Margot Appleton – Sr., 1500m, 4:05.68

12. Celia Rifaterra – Jr., High Jump, 1.84m/6-0.5

13. Margot Appleton – Sr., 5000m, 15:25.19

17. Estel Valeanu – Sr. Discus, 57.28m/187-11

19. Lily Hulland – Sr., Triple Jump, 13.19m/43-3.25

25. Carly Tarentino – Sr., High Jump, 1.80m/5-10.75

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. In men’s and women’s track and field, the points are awarded to the team that finishes highest at the ACC Championships. While two opportunities remain to earn points (track & field and baseball), Virginia has already clinched the title with 13 points to Virginia Tech’s 6.

On the Horizon:

Following the ACC Outdoor Championships, the Cavaliers will turn their attention to the NCAA East Regional Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Fla. (May 28-31). Top 48 individuals (and 24 relays) in the east region will qualify for the meet and a chance to advance to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore. (June 11-14)