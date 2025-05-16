Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Four Cavaliers Earn IWLCA All-Region Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four members of the Virginia women’s lacrosse team were named to the 2025 IWLCA All-South Region teams as announced Friday (May 16) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Sophomores Kate Galica (midfield) and Madison Alaimo (attack) were named to the first team, and Jenna DiNardo (attack) and junior Lara Kology (defense) were named to the second team.

This is Galica’s second time being named to an IWLCA all-region team after earning second-team honors last season. This is the first all-region honor for Alaimo, DiNardo and Kology.

As all-region selections, Virginia’s honorees are eligible for the IWLCA All-American teams. The IWLCA will announce the 2025 Division I All-American teams on May 24.

South Region
First Team 

Summer Agostino Clemson University Senior Defense
Madison Alaimo University of Virginia Sophomore Attack
Carly Bernstein Duke University Senior Attack
Theresa Bragg University of Florida Junior Defense
Kaitlyn Davies University of Florida Junior Midfield
Maddie Epke James Madison University Junior Draw Specialist
Sam Forrest University of North Carolina Junior Defense
Kate Galica University of Virginia Sophomore Midfield
Frannie Hahn University of Florida Freshman Attack
Chloe Humphrey University of North Carolina Freshman Attack
Ashley Humphrey University of North Carolina Graduate Attack
Emily Lamparter Clemson University Senior Goalkeeper
Lindsey Marshall Clemson University Graduate Attack
Gianna Monaco University of Florida Junior Attack
Natalie Shurtleff Clemson University Sophomore Midfield
Brooklyn Walker-Welch University of North Carolina Junior Defense

 

South Region
Second Team 

Kira Balis Clemson University Freshman Draw Specialist
Jenna DiNardo University of Virginia Sophomore Attack
Ashley Dyer University of Florida Sophomore Defense
Bella Goodwin Duke University Sophomore Attack
Callie Hem Duke University Graduate Attack
Lara Kology University of Virginia Junior Defense
Kayla MacLeod Clemson University Sophomore Attack
Emma Magazu East Carolina University Senior Defense
Paris Masaracchia Clemson University Junior Defense
Kerry Nease Duke University Senior Midfield
Betty Nelson University of North Carolina Freshman Goalkeeper
Eliza Osburn University of North Carolina Freshman Midfield
Mia Pozzi Virginia Polytechnic Institute Sophomore Midfield
Eva Pronti Duke University Sophomore Attack
Lauren Render Virginia Polytechnic Institute Junior Attack

