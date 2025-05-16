Four Cavaliers Earn IWLCA All-Region Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four members of the Virginia women’s lacrosse team were named to the 2025 IWLCA All-South Region teams as announced Friday (May 16) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Sophomores Kate Galica (midfield) and Madison Alaimo (attack) were named to the first team, and Jenna DiNardo (attack) and junior Lara Kology (defense) were named to the second team.

This is Galica’s second time being named to an IWLCA all-region team after earning second-team honors last season. This is the first all-region honor for Alaimo, DiNardo and Kology.

As all-region selections, Virginia’s honorees are eligible for the IWLCA All-American teams. The IWLCA will announce the 2025 Division I All-American teams on May 24.