Virginia Set to Open Play at ACC Baseball Championship on Wednesday

Entering the ACC Championship, UVA’s arms ranked fourth in the ACC with an ERA of 4.63. Along with ERA, Virginia pitchers are averaging 9.6

strikeouts-per-game

to place 31st in the country. UVA has turned 41 double plays this year, which ranks fifth in the ACC. As a team, UVA is batting .309,

good

enough for 25th nationally and third in the league.