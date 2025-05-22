Virginia to Make Third-Straight NCAA Championship Appearance on Friday

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. will once again be the site for the 2025 DI Men’s Golf Championships. Virginia will make its 20th overall appearance at the championship and be part of the 30-team field for the third consecutive season.
Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/236557/scoring/team
Television Coverage: Match Play competition on Tuesday (May 27) and Wednesday (May 28) will air live on the Golf Channel.
UVA Day 1 Tee times: 3:45 PM ET
UVA Day 2 Tee times: 10:25 AM ET
Format – All 30 teams and six individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play. Following 54 holes of competition, the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play will be seeded according to their 72-hole finish in an eight-team, single elimination bracket. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday (May 27) and the championship match will be held on Wednesday (May 28).
Noting the Cavaliers
- Virginia is making its 20th overall appearance at NCAA Championships and 10th under the direction of head coach Bowen Sargent.
- UVA advanced to the NCAA Championship after finishing second at the Reno Regional. Senior Paul Chang claimed medalist honors, becoming the second Cavalier ever to win an NCAA Regional title (Ben James – 2022).
- UVA is one of 11 programs nationally to qualify for the NCAA Championship in each of the last three seasons.
- The Cavaliers boast four players who have played in multiple NCAA Championships – Josh Duangmanee (2), Ben James (2), Bryan Lee (2) and Deven Patel (2).
- Virginia has four players ranked in the top-100 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings – Ben James (No. 4), Bryan Lee (No. 30), Paul Chang (No. 73), Josh Duangmanee (No. 84). Senior Deven Patel sits at No. 102 in the latest WAGR Rankings. UVA and Arizona State are the only programs in college golf to have five players ranked 102 or better.
- UVA has placed fifth in each of the last two seasons in NCAA stroke play competition enabling it to advance to match play.
- Ben James has finished in the top-10 in each of the last two seasons at NCAA Championship stroke play, including a runner-up finish last season. The only individual NCAA Champion in UVA program history was Dixon Brooke in 1940 at Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester, Vt.
- The Cavaliers have advanced to match play in each of the last two seasons, bowing out to eventual national champions Florida in 2022 and Auburn in 2023.
UVA in the Rankings
Golf Coaches Association of America (May 2) – No. 9
Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (May 21) – No. 10
Cavalier Lineup
Ben James
Bryan Lee
Paul Chang
Deven Patel
Josh Duangmanee
NCAA Championship Regional Field
(seeded in the following order):
1. Auburn
2. Oklahoma State
3. Ole Miss
4. Texas
5. Arizona State
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Florida State
9. Virginia
10. Texas A&M
11. Illinois
12. UCLA
13. Vanderbilt
14. BYU
15. South Carolina
16. Pepperdine
17. Georgia
18. Tennessee
19. Texas Tech
20. Georgia Tech
21. South Florida
22. Colorado
23. UNLV
24. Purdue
25. San Diego
26. Wake Forest
27. New Mexico
28. Troy
29. California
30. Augusta
The Course
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa – North Course – Par 72, 7528 yards
The North Course, formerly known as the Champions Course was rafted by the renowned golf course architect Gil Hanse, who designed the course in Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics, it offers an exhilarating blend of challenges and strategic play.
Set as a true neutral site for the NCAA Division I Golf Championships for the second straight year, the North Course promises an unforgettable experience that includes notable holes such as the drivable par-4 on No. 11, a repositioned green on the par-3 16th hole reminiscent of Augusta National’s iconic 12th hole, and a reachable par-5 on No. 18. The course, designed with both men and women in mind, offers a unique blend of Southern California features, showcasing barrancas, dry washes, and native vegetation, all with the purpose of providing you with a challenging and engaging golf experience.