Virginia to Make Third-Straight NCAA Championship Appearance on Friday

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. will once again be the site for the 2025 DI Men’s Golf Championships. Virginia will make its 20th overall appearance at the championship and be part of the 30-team field for the third consecutive season.

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/236557/scoring/team

Television Coverage: Match Play competition on Tuesday (May 27) and Wednesday (May 28) will air live on the Golf Channel.

UVA Day 1 Tee times: 3:45 PM ET

UVA Day 2 Tee times: 10:25 AM ET

Format – All 30 teams and six individuals will complete 54 holes of stroke play. Following 54 holes of competition, the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams after 72 holes of stroke play will be seeded according to their 72-hole finish in an eight-team, single elimination bracket. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday (May 27) and the championship match will be held on Wednesday (May 28).

