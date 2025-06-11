Valeanu Looks to Add Exclamation Point at NCAA Meet

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia graduate student Estel Valeanu’s collegiate track & field career will end Saturday in Eugene, Ore., where she’ll throw the discus at the NCAA women’s championships. But Valeanu, who arrived in the United States nearly six years ago to attend Harvard University, isn’t leaving UVA.

In the fall, she’ll begin pursuing a doctorate in civil engineering on Grounds. A native of Israel, Valeanu already has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Harvard and a master’s in finance from LSU, and she’s nearly completed her requirements for a master’s in civil engineering from UVA.

Her plans after she receives her Ph.D.?

“I’m not really sure yet,” said Valeanu, who’s interested in hydrology and water resources. “I’m still looking at options. I really do enjoy the engineering part, so hopefully I’ll keep doing something more technical. I’m not really ruling out becoming a postdoc and a professor at the end, but I don’t know yet.”

Her focus this week is on athletics. In 2023, her final season at Harvard, Valeanu placed sixth in the discus at NCAAs, and she finished ninth last year for LSU. She’s hoping to leave Eugene this weekend as a first-team All-American, an honor accorded to the top eight finishers in each event.

This is the second straight year NCAAs have been held at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon’s campus, and Valeanu believes her familiarity with that historic venue should help her Saturday.

“I think NCAAs are always stressful,” she said. “But I know how the track looks, I know the circle, I know what to expect. It’s just a great advantage. And I’m also trying to come with a mindset that you can’t lose something you don’t have. You only have it after you compete. So I’m not trying to come with no expectations, but just do your best and the rest will come.”

The NCAA Championships start Wednesday. Eleven Wahoos are competing in Eugene: Valeanu, Margot Appleton (1500m, 5000m), Annika Kelly (hammer throw), Celia Rifaterra (high jump), Jenny Schilling (10,000m) and Carly Tarentino (high jump) for the women, and Will Daley (5,000m), Keyandre Davis (hammer throw), Gary Martin (1500m), Alex Sherman (400m hurdles) and Justin Wachtel (5000m) for the men.

Kelly, a graduate of Princeton University who lived with Valeanu this year, will be making her first appearance at the NCAA Championships, as will Davis. Valeanu’s advice to her fellow throwers?

“Enjoy. Try not to be too stressful,” she said. “For me, I talk to people.”

Valeanu laughed. “My coach told me, ‘If I see you not talking, I know you’re stressed, I know it’s not going to go well.’ ”

Her throws coach at UVA is Brandon Amo, who was an assistant at Harvard in 2022-23, Valeanu’s final season at the Ivy League school.

“She works extremely hard,” Amo said. “She’s one of those kids you kind of have to prevent from [overworking] herself. If you tell her, ‘Hey, we can train seven days a week,’ she’s going to want to train seven days a week. But I think that’s what makes her good. She always wants to learn and wants to get better. She’s definitely one of the most motivated athletes I’ve coached. She definitely makes coaching fun and she always wants to be at the track.”

UVA head coach Vin Lananna said: “Estel and Coach Amo have developed a strong coach/athlete relationship. Our program has benefitted immensely from our outstanding group of throwers, especially Estel.”

At Harvard, Valeanu competed in only one event: the discus throw. Amo urged her to expand her skill set.

“Obviously, she’s super athletic and she doesn’t like to sit down,” said Amo, who’s in his second year at UVA. “She’s always moving around, and I remember at Harvard I was like, ‘You need to do more than one event.’ She only cared about the discus, because at Harvard she got recruited to throw the discus, and that was her event, that was her baby, and I was like, ‘You need to do more events, because it’s gonna make you a better athlete long term.’ ”

Valeanu heeded Amo’s advice at her next stop. At LSU, she added the hammer throw and the shot put to her repertoire. But when she arrived at UVA, she heard another message from Amo.

“I was like, ‘We should just mainly focus on the discus, because it’s even harder at the ACC level,’ ” Amo said. “And she was the first person to remind me, ‘Remember when I was at Harvard, you told me that I had to do multiple events? So I’m doing multiple events.’ ”