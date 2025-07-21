Virginia Track & Field Lands 28 on USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams

Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs landed a total of 28 honorees on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic teams for the 2024-25 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. As a team, both the men’s and women’s squads were recognized with All-Academic distinctions USTFCCCA office announced Monday (July 21).

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic team, student athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale including the most recent grading period. They also must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.

Athletically, student athletes can qualify based on performances in indoor or outdoor track and field. For the indoor season, they must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event or in the top 48 in any championship relay event for the most recent indoor season. Outdoors, the student athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships or for the multi-event, the student athlete must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or West regions.

This is the third consecutive year where both Virginia men’s and women’s teams earned All-Academic distinctions. Criteria for a team to be named an NCAA Division I All-Academic team requires the cumulative team GPA to be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Virginia’s USTFCCCA All-Academic Selections

Men (11):

Will Anthony Physics and Mathematics
Mark Cyr Arts & Sciences Undeclared
Will Daley Biomedical Engineering
David Frasier Media Studies
Andrew Jones Kinesiology
Gary Martin American Studies and Media Studies
Conor Murphy Education
Jeremiah Nubbe Aerospace Engineering
Wes Porter Commerce – Accounting
Alex Sherman Applied Statistics
Justin Wachtel Commerce

Women (17):

Emily Alexandru Commerce
Margot Appleton Interdisciplinary – Cognitive Science
Sophie Atkinson Interdisciplinary – American Studies
Trina Barcarola Commerce
Gillian Bushee Commerce
Tatum David Public Policy & Leadership
Brooke’Lyn Drakeford Kinesiology
Christiana Ellina Psychology
Lily Hulland Public Leadership
Annika Kelly Statistics
Stella Kermes Undeclared
Celia Rifaterra Foreign Affairs and Psychology
Maya Rollins Undeclared
Samantha Romano Commerce
Jenny Schilling Computer Science
Estel Valeanu Civil Engineering
Lauren Yeboah-Kodie Public Policy

 

