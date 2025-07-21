Virginia Track & Field Lands 28 on USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field programs landed a total of 28 honorees on the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic teams for the 2024-25 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. As a team, both the men’s and women’s squads were recognized with All-Academic distinctions USTFCCCA office announced Monday (July 21).

To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic team, student athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale including the most recent grading period. They also must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.

Athletically, student athletes can qualify based on performances in indoor or outdoor track and field. For the indoor season, they must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event or in the top 48 in any championship relay event for the most recent indoor season. Outdoors, the student athlete must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships or for the multi-event, the student athlete must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or West regions.

This is the third consecutive year where both Virginia men’s and women’s teams earned All-Academic distinctions. Criteria for a team to be named an NCAA Division I All-Academic team requires the cumulative team GPA to be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.



Virginia’s USTFCCCA All-Academic Selections

Men (11):

Will Anthony Physics and Mathematics Mark Cyr Arts & Sciences Undeclared Will Daley Biomedical Engineering David Frasier Media Studies Andrew Jones Kinesiology Gary Martin American Studies and Media Studies Conor Murphy Education Jeremiah Nubbe Aerospace Engineering Wes Porter Commerce – Accounting Alex Sherman Applied Statistics Justin Wachtel Commerce

Women (17):