Tyler Jones to Lead Virginia Athletics Front Office as New General Manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams has named Tyler Jones as general manager for football and women’s basketball, announced Wednesday (July 23).

Jones will lead Virginia Athletics’ Front Office efforts, and be elevated to Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing the department’s revenue generation verticals. Jones will also serve as UVA’s CAP Manager for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball.

“I am pleased to officially elevate Tyler to the role of general manager for football and women’s basketball,” Williams said. “Tyler has done an outstanding job navigating this changing landscape while managing our front office efforts over the last year. We’re prioritizing a sensible structure that honors our efforts to be as fiscally responsible as possible while giving us the best chance to compete for championships.”

Williams also announced Justin Speros as Assistant General Manager for Football. Speros, who joined the UVA football program in 2021, has managed the evaluation process for high school student-athletes and prospective players in the transfer portal while working with the staff’s senior and regional scouts.

In addition to the elevation of Jones and Speros, Williams also announced Scott Pioli will continue in his consulting role for the department, bringing nearly 40 years of experience at the collegiate and professional football levels. Pioli is a five-time NFL Executive of the Year honoree and three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Pioli will have an enhanced role within the department and will serve as Executive Consultant – Front Office & Operations.

“Scott has been an amazing resource and an invaluable asset,” Williams said. “Justin continues to show why he is one of the rising stars in our industry. We’re excited to formalize this team and our front office.”

As general manager for football and women’s basketball, Jones works closely with each head coach on key responsibilities including roster construction, talent evaluation, student-athlete negotiations, resource allocation, navigating the transfer portal and the market, and managing the budget.

As UVA’s CAP Manager for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball, Jones will develop and manage the roster budget (the CAP) and all funding components, including scholarships, revenue sharing and other student-athlete benefits. He will help manage CAP compliance and work directly with the Cav Futures marketing agency and UVA’s other strategic NIL partners to help student-athletes drive their value in the marketplace.

“I am grateful to Dr. Williams for the opportunity to serve in this new role,” Jones said. “It’s an honor to collaborate with the exceptional coaches and staff at the University of Virginia, and I look forward to working with them in building competitive rosters across multiple athletic programs.”

Fans can tune into the next episode of Inside Virginia Athletics with Carla Williams and guest Tyler Jones for more insight into his role as general manager.