Reinforcements Bolster Hoos at Key Position

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jahmeer Carter went into last season as the anchor of Virginia’s defensive line, and the plan was always for him to play a lot. Rest is important for interior linemen, though, and Carter got precious little in 2024.

Carter, a 6-foot-2, 310-pound tackle from Baltimore, played 767 snaps last year. When opponents had the football, he was usually on the field, whether he was fatigued or not.

“Jahmeer’s a warrior,” associate head coach Kevin Downing said.

Even so, that workload exacted a toll on No. 90 as the season went on. Downing, who coaches the Cavaliers’ defensive tackles, would have liked to have been able to spread some of Carter’s snaps among other players, but he had a paucity of options.

Jason Hammond, who started alongside Carter for the first four games last year, suffered a season-ending injury Sept. 21 against Coastal Carolina. Hammond’s absence left Virginia with essentially a three-man rotation at tackle for the rest of the season.

“We got really, really thin when Jason got hurt,” Downing said.

With Hammond out, Anthony Britton, a redshirt freshman, had to take on a much larger role, and he ended up playing 510 snaps last season. A fourth tackle, Michael Diatta, who’s now at Oklahoma State, played 311 snaps last season. Terrell Jones, one of the team’s most versatile linemen, played 235 of his 289 defensive snaps at end.

“As a coach you want to play as many guys as possible,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “It minimizes exposure, and it keeps guys fresh.”

At times last year, Downing said, he would take Carter and Britton off the field in passing situations just to give them some rest. “You get faster, but what you lose a little bit is a little power and pushing the pocket back. But we had to do that just so Jahmeer and Anthony could survive and get through the game.”

Defensive tackles often are asked to battle two offensive linemen at once, which means they’re “taking on 600 pounds, snap after snap after snap after snap,” Downing said. “It just begins to wear on you a little bit physically, and then you just don’t have the same juice probably that you need.

“The good thing is, there’s just a lot more depth in there this year, which breeds competition, which makes everybody better.”

At ACC Kickoff last week in Charlotte, N.C., Carter was asked about his position group. “This offseason has been awesome,” he said. “We have so much talent from the guys that we’re returning and the guys we have brought in. Every day we know it’s a competition, so that’s helping us get better.”