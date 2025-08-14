No. 15 Virginia Opens Season With 1-0 Shutout At West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ella Carter’s second half goal was the difference on Thursday (Aug. 14) as No. 15 Virginia (1-0-0) shut out West Virginia (0-1-0) by a score of 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Stadium to open the 2025 season.

That's a shutout victory to start the season! The Hoos down West Virginia 1-0 on the Ella Carter goal.

GOALS

64’ – UVA: Ella Carter (Lia Godfrey)

HOW IT HAPPENED

After playing to a draw in the first half, Virginia turned up the pressure in the early stages of the second half – breaking through just under 20 minutes into the period.

The Cavaliers’ strike in the 64th minute off a corner kick proved to be the deciding factor in the game. Lia Godfrey delivered a low, hard kick in from the left corner and it was redirected down off a header at the near post by Ella Carter for the score.

Victoria Safradin and the Virginia defense stood tall down the stretch, turning away several late shots to preserve the shutout victory in the season opener.

Ella Carter with the first strike of the season for the Hoos! UVA up 1-0 at West Virginia.

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia improved to 14-4-3 all time against West Virginia and 5-3-1 in games played in Morgantown.

• This was the 14th time in 21 games that the result has been decided by one goal for the victor.

• Ella Carter’s goal was the third of her career and her first game-winning goal.

• Lia Godfrey’s assist was the 30th of her career and the 11th game-winning assist of her career.

• Viki Safradin’s five saves was one shy of tying her career mark of six saves in a game.

• Freshmen Addison Halpern and Pearl Cecil made their first collegiate starts against the Mountaineers.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“(It was a) hard-fought game, as all of our games against West Virginia have been through the years. But, I’m proud of the way the team battled throughout the game, especially in the second half. The goal was executed very well and it was going to take a goal like that to break through. We now have some time to continue to train and build our team in this next week which will be helpful for us.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action at home next Thursday (Aug. 21) with a 5:30 p.m. contest against Xavier at Klöckner Stadium. It will kick off a doubleheader with the Virginia men’s team. The Cavaliers will also hold an autograph session following their game against Xavier.