Morris Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

BALTIMORE – Virginia’s Chandler Morris has been named to the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, the Johnny Units Golden Arm Educational Foundation unveiled Tuesday (Aug. 19). The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class.

Morris was one of 13 ACC quarterbacks named to this year’s preseason watch list. The ACC’s 13 selections led all conferences nationally.

Morris transferred to UVA in January after a prolific 2024 season at North Texas, where he started in all 13 games and quarterbacked the nation’s No. 3 offense in yards per game (488.7). Morris completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns. His 31 TD passes were good for fourth among all players nationally. Morris led the country with four 400-yard passing performances and also set UNT single-season records for passing attempts (512), passing yards per game (314.5), total offense (4,104) and TD responsibility (35).

For his career, Morris has completed 526 passes, including 47 touchdowns, and accumulated 6,207 yards through the air. Prior to his tenure at UNT, Morris played at TCU (2021-23) and Oklahoma (2020).

This fall camp, Morris was also named both a Maxwell Award preseason candidate and Davey O’Brien Award watch list selection.

