Virginia Hosts San Diego State in Season Opener Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 17 Virginia men’s soccer team is set to commence on its 82nd season of competition when the Cavaliers welcome San Diego State to Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Aug. 21). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The match will serve as the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women’s soccer team which takes on Xavier at 5:30 p.m.

Complimentary Admission

University of Virginia Athletics announced (July 1) that all men’s and women’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and softball regular-season home contests will no longer be ticketed and will be complimentary to the general public.

Former season ticket members encouraged to contact the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) at 434-982-5555 to explore other philanthropic opportunities that align with their passions, make a meaningful impact and continue their support of UVA Athletics. Postseason athletic events for all sports may still be ticketed as dictated by the NCAA. VAF Priority Points determine one’s ranking when assigning season and single-game ticket(s) and parking locations for all home-ticketed athletics events, as well as for postseason athletics events for all sports.

How to Follow:

Thursday night’s season-opener against San Diego State will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their TV subscription. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).