Virginia Hosts Xavier Thursday To Kick Off Doubleheader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 17 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) will host Xavier (0-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Aug. 21) with a 5:30 p.m. kick. It is the first game of a doubleheader with the Virginia men’s team who face San Diego State following the women’s game.

Admission to all home Virginia soccer matches is free for the 2025 season. The Virginia women will be signing autographs following the contest against Xavier.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday’s match with Xavier will be streamed on ACCNX which is available at ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available with links to the live stats and stream at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters week ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and also entered the rankings for Top Drawer Soccer at No. 24 after not being ranked in the publication’s preseason rankings

The Hoos are coming off a 1-0 victory at West Virginia in the season opener with midfielder Ella Carter providing the game-winning goal – the first of her career and third career goal from Carter

Thursday’s match is the home opener for UVA and the Hoos are 24-1 in home openers under Steve Swanson with the lone loss coming in a top-10 matchup with Penn State in 2012

Senior forward Maggie Cagle was named a preseason All-ACC selection by the league’s coaches and has earned All-ACC honors the previous three years of her career

Cagle was also named to the Forwards to Watch list in the preseason by United Soccer Coaches

Victoria Safradin was named to the Goalkeepers to Watch list in the preseason by the United Soccer Coaches – one of 13 players to be named to the list this season

Safradin posted five saves at West Virginia, one shy of her career high of six saves in a game

Ella Carter was named to the preseason Midfielders to Watch list by the United Soccer Coaches

Virginia returns 85 percent of its offense from a year ago with 29-of-34 goals returning and 23-of-30 assists from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Cagle and Lia Godfrey are two of the most prolific ball distributors in the NCAA entering the season as both players rank in the top 6 among all active D1 players in assists per game for a career

The Hoos return 20 players off last year’s squad and welcome a 10-member recruiting class that ranked No. 4 nationally and features two top-five recruits and five recruits ranked in the top 50

THE SERIES WITH XAVIER