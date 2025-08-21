No. 17 Virginia Shuts Out Xavier For 3-0 Victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A goal and an assist from Lia Godfrey helped pace the Cavaliers on Thursday night as No. 17 Virginia (2-0-0) posted a 3-0 shutout of Xavier (0-2-0) at Klöckner Stadium in the team’s home opener.

GOALS

15’ – UVA: Allie Ross (Lia Godfrey, Tatum Galvin)

36’ – UVA: Pearl Cecil (Sophia Bradley)

62’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers got on the board in the 15th minute, converting off a free kick from 40 yards out. Lia Godfrey took the kick and lofted it to Tatum Galvin just inside the box to the right of the penalty area. Galvin redirected with a header down toward goal where it was picked up by Ross at the top of the six and slotted in to the right of the keeper.

It took a little while for VAR to confirm, but what to way to open the scoring! Lia Godfrey to Tatum Galvin and Allie Ross finishes it off as the Hoos take the lead! UVA 1, XAV 0#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/g2W8HFP5G8 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 21, 2025

Virginia scored again 21 minutes later as freshman Pearl Cecil stayed with the play and cleaned up a loose box in the box. Sophomore Sophia Bradley picked up a ball from Laney Rouse coming down the right side of the field and cut in, dribbling around defenders as she entered the box. Bradley’s initial shot was saved by the keeper, but deflected back toward the top of the six where it was picked up by Cecil and sent back in goal.

The Cavaliers led 2-0 at halftime.

In the 62nd minute, another foul set up a free kick for the Hoos. Godfrey lined up the free kick 20 yards out at the top of the penalty arc and sent the shot into the upper left corner for the score.

Call her Lia Godfreeee! She converts off the free kick to put the Hoos up three in the second half.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/MrXYBxInfr — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 21, 2025

NOTES ON THE GAME

Lia Godfrey’s assist on the Allie Ross goal was the 12th game-winning assist of her career.

Tatum Galvin assisted on a game winning goal for the first time in her career with the Ross score.

Pearl Cecil’s goal was the first collegiate goal for the freshman.

Viki Safradin tied a career high with six saves against the Musketeers.

Virginia improved to 2-0 all-time against Xavier with the victory on Thursday night.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was really good to be back in Klöckner with the fans here and good to get the result. I think Xavier is going to win a lot of games this year. Our performance at times looked really good; we’re getting better, but we still have little things to work on. There were times we gave the ball away a little too easily, but we scored some good goals. We’re a little bit better than last week’s game, and that’s sort of our charge now which is to continue to make strides and improve for the next game coming up.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads back out on the road Sunday (Aug. 24) to take on Liberty. Kick is set for 1 p.m. and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+.