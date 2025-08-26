Safradin Named ACC Defensive Player Of The Week

Junior goalkeeper Victoria Safradin was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week it was announced by the league office on Tuesday (Aug. 26) with the release of the weekly award winners.

Safradin helped the Cavaliers post a pair of shutouts last week with a 3-0 victory over Xavier and a 2-0 victory at Liberty. In the win over the Musketeers, Safradin tied a career high with six saves to preserve the clean sheet. She then followed it up with a trio of saves against the Flames.

With the two shutouts, Safradin has posted four consecutive clean sheets dating back to last season’s finale in the NCAA Tournament and has tallied 464:16 consecutive shutout minutes – the eighth longest shutout streak by a keeper in program history. She also is tied for eighth all time at Virginia in career shutouts with 11.