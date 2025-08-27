No. 13 Virginia Hosts Charlotte To Kick Off Homestand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (3-0-0) returns home to kick off a five-game homestand on Thursday (Aug. 28) when the Cavaliers host Charlotte (3-1-0) in a 7 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.

Admission to all home Virginia soccer matches is free this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s matchup will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available for the contest. Links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia moved up in both polls this week, coming in at No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and moved up to No. 21 in the rankings released by Top Drawer Soccer

The Cavaliers are coming off a pair of shutouts last week against Xavier and at Liberty

Thursday night’s game against Charlotte kicks off a five-game homestand for the Cavaliers with games that include No. 16 Georgetown, No. 9 Penn State and No. 3 Duke

Victoria Safradin was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week following the shutouts as she tied a career high with six saves against Xavier and also posted three saves against the Flames

Safradin and the Hoos have posted 464:16 consecutive shutout minutes dating back to last season’s win over Princeton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

The current shutout streak for Safradin is the ninth longest by a keeper in program history and she is also tied for eighth in career shutouts by a Virginia keeper with 11 to date

Lia Godfrey delivered last week with an assist on the game-winning goal and a goal of her own against Xavier before hitting the game-winning goal in the win over Liberty

Allie Ross scored twice last week with a game winner vs. Xavier and the insurance goal at Liberty

Maggie Cagle and Godfrey are two of the most prolific ball distributors in the NCAA entering the week as both players rank in the top 10 among active D1 players in assists per game for a career

Each part of the duo also ranks in the top 4 among all D1 players in total assists in a career with Godfrey ranking second (31) and Cagle ranking fourth (24)

Godfrey earned recognition from Top Drawer Soccer on their team of the week this week

THE SERIES WITH CHARLOTTE