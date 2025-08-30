No. 13 Virginia Hosts No. 16 Georgetown Sunday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It’s a top-25 matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 30) as No. 13 Virginia (4-0-0) hosts No. 16 Georgetown (2-0-1). Kick is set for 1 p.m. and admission to all Virginia soccer matches is free this season.

CANNED FOOD DRIVE

The Cavaliers are hosting a canned food drive to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Sunday. Fans are invited to donate canned goods in bins as they enter the stadium to cheer on the Hoos.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday afternoon’s contest will be steamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia moved up in both polls this week, coming in at No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and moved up to No. 21 in the rankings released by Top Drawer Soccer

The Cavaliers have opened the season with four straight shutouts after a 3-0 victory over Charlotte on Thursday night to match the start by the 2023 squad

The Sunday contest with No. 16 Georgetown is the second game in a five-game homestand that also includes matchups against No. 9 Penn State and No. 3 Duke

Victoria Safradin was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week following the shutouts as she tied a career high with six saves against Xavier and also posted three saves against the Flames

Safradin and the Hoos have posted 554:16 consecutive shutout minutes dating back to last season’s win over Princeton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

The current shutout streak for Safradin is the seventh longest by a keeper in program history and she is also eighth in career shutouts by a Virginia keeper with 11 to date

Three Cavaliers scored their first goals of the season on Thursday with Kiki Maki, Maggie Cagle and Sophia Bradley all finding the back of the net – it was Maki’s first game-winning goal

Maggie Cagle and Godfrey are two of the most prolific ball distributors in the NCAA entering the week as both players rank in the top 10 among active D1 players in assists per game for a career

Each part of the duo also ranked in the top 4 among all D1 players in total assists in a career with Godfrey ranking second (31) and Cagle ranking fourth (24)

Godfrey earned recognition from Top Drawer Soccer on their team of the week this week

THE SERIES WITH GEORGETOWN

Virginia and Georgetown meet for the sixth time when the teams face off at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday

The Cavaliers lead the series 3-2 and hold a 2-0 lead in games played at Klöckner Stadium

It’s the first meeting in Charlottesville since the 2019 season when the Hoos picked up a 2-0 victory over the Hoyas

The last meeting was a 1-0 victory over the Hoyas on a Haley Hopkins goal

