No. 13 Virginia Plays No. 16 Georgetown To 1-1 Draw

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lia Godfrey delivered her third goal of the season off a free kick, but a late score by the Hoyas saw No. 13 Virginia (4-0-1) play No. 16 Georgetown (2-0-2) to a 1-1 draw at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Aug. 31).

GOALS

22’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (free kick)

70’ – GU: Maja Lardner (Shay Montgomery, Natalie Means)

HOW IT HAPPENED

A free kick from Lia Godfrey in the 22nd minute put the Hoos on the board. A foul 25 yards out set up the opportunity for the Cavaliers. Godfrey lined up the shot and drove it into the upper left corner for the 1-0 Virginia lead.

She's automatic! Another free kick banger from Lia Godfrey has the Hoos up 1-0 on No. 16 Georgetown!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/BUpjUlMpUJ — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 31, 2025

Georgetown equalized in the 70th minute off the foot of Maja Lardner. A Virginia throw in in the defensive third was recovered by the Hoyas and the visiting team turned on the attack. Natalie Means played the ball to Shay Montgomery near the penalty arc for a redirect to Maja Ladner near the penalty spot. The ball bounced around off Ladner as she turned on the attack, but settled at her feet for a shot that she sent in across goal to the right post.

NOTES ON THE GAME

Lia Godfrey’s goal was her third off a direct free kick this season and Godfrey’s 20th overall career goal.

Godfrey now has 20 goals and 31 assists for her career.

Victoria Safradin’s shutout streak ended at 623:54 which is the fifth-longest shutout streak in UVA history.

With the result, the Cavaliers are now 3-2-1 all-time against Georgetown and 2-0-1 at Klöckner Stadium.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We had a great day, a great crowd, a great opponent and a great opportunity but unfortunately we did not have a great performance. As a coach, I will take responsibility for that. What we have always taken pride in as a program is our ball movement and valuing the ball, but today we consistently could not maintain possession and this led to transitional moments for Georgetown which is a phase they are very good in. There is a lot to learn from a game like this one. Looking at the positive side is we have more opportunities coming up starting with Penn State this Thursday and we hope our fans will be there again for us.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home on Thursday (Sept. 4) with a matchup against No. 9 Penn State. Kick is set for 6 p.m. and it will be an Orange Out Game at Klöckner Stadium with fans encouraged to wear orange.