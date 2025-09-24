No. 1 Virginia Hits Road To Face Clemson Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team (8-0-1, 2-0-0 ACC) heads back out on the road in ACC play with a 7 p.m. matchup at Clemson (3-2-5, 0-1-2 ACC) on Thursday night (Sept. 25)

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s contest will be broadcast on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia held down the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches rankings and moved up to No. 2 in the weekly rankings from Top Drawer Soccer following last week’s win at Syracuse

It’s the second straight week for the Hoos to find themselves atop the United Soccer Coaches poll, a position Virginia claimed after a win over No. 2 Duke and VCU two weeks ago

The Cavaliers also maintained the top spot in the RPI for the second straight week

Ella Carter scored for the second straight ACC game and the third time this season at Syracuse and two of her three goals from her holding mid position are game-winning goals

Lia Godfrey and Maggie Cagle continue to be an offensive threat for the Hoos as both players rank among the top 6 nationally in career assists among all active D1 players (Godfrey 2nd, Cagle T6th)

The duo have combined for 45 goals and 57 assists throughout their careers with the Hoos

Cagle is second in the ACC and fifth nationally in shot accuracy (.700) with 14-of-20 shots on frame

Godfrey hit the game winning goal and added an assist at Syracuse and leads the team in both categories with five goals and three assists this season

Godfrey has been potent in the midfield with Ella Carter as the pair have combined for eight goals and five assists – four of those goals are game winners and two assists came on game-winning goals

Victoria Safradin sits atop the ACC ledger in save percentage and fifth nationally (.933) while also sitting tied atop the ACC leader board in shutouts (6) and is tied for fourth nationally

The Hoos sit first nationally in goal against average (.222) and are third in save percentage (.938) and shutout percentage (.778) as a goalkeeping unit

THE SERIES WITH CLEMSON