Trio Of Hoos Named To Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List

Three members of the top-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team were named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List it was announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday (Oct. 7) with the release of the list that features 35 players.

Midfielder Lia Godfrey, defender Laney Rouse and goalkeeper Victoria Safradin are the three Cavaliers on the list at the midseason point from the Virginia program. The trio have the Cavaliers ranked No. 1 nationally and sitting at 10-0-1 on the year and 4-0-0 in ACC play.

The Hermann Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the nation’s highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by voting of Division I head coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches. It is named in honor of the late Robert Hermann, the legendary St. Louis, Mo., businessman and soccer executive who founded the National Professional Soccer League, the first pro soccer league in the United States which became the North American Soccer League. He was inducted in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2012.

Godfrey currently leads the team with seven goals this season, including four game-winning goals, and has three assists with two of those coming on game-winning goals. She leads the team in both goals scored and game-winning goals and is the ACC leader in game-winning goals as she has hit three-straight game winners for the Hoos in conference play.

Rouse has helped the Cavaliers post eight shutouts through 11 games played this season and has logged 918 minutes on the back line as the right back for the Hoos. Rouse has a goal and assist this season, assisting on the game-winning goal against then No. 2 Duke before hitting a goal of her own against the Blue Devils.

Safradin holds a 9-0-1 record at this point of the season with seven shutouts and only three goals surrendered. The keeper is second nationally in goals against average (.300) and save percentage (.919) this season.

The 2025 midseason watch list was compiled by members of the Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List Committee from a list of returning 2024 All-Americans and First Team All-Region players. A total of 15 players will be named 2025 Hermann Trophy semifinalists on December 2 at the conclusion of NCAA Division I All-American voting. From that list, head coaches will cast votes, and three players will be named finalists. The 2025 recipient will be announced January 9, 2026, in a ceremony at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis, Mo.