Elliott Added to Bobby Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was named to Bobby Dodd Trophy midseason watch list on Wednesday (Oct. 22). He is among 24 coaches on featured on the list and one of three from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

Elliott was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week on Sept. 30 after the Cavaliers upset win over then-No. 8 Florida State. The Cavaliers currently sit a 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, UVA’s best start since the 2007 season. Virginia has risen to the No. 16 spot in the latest AP poll and have now been ranked for four-straight weeks. The No. 16 ranking is the highest since the final week of the 2007 season.

The Cavaliers are winners of five-straight games, the second-longest streak in the ACC. Virginia became bowl eligible for the first time in the Tony Elliott era (2022-present) with a thrilling, 22-20 comeback victory over Washington State on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Virginia will travel to Chapel Hill this weekend for the 130th edition of “The South’s Oldest Rivalry” against North Carolina. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the contest will air live on ACC Network and can be heard on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.