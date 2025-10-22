Third-Ranked Hoos Host No. 11 FSU Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – It’s another nationally-ranked matchup at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night (Oct. 23) as No. 3 Virginia (10-1-3, 4-1-2 ACC) hosts No. 11 Florida State (8-2-3, 4-2-2 ACC). Opening kick is set for 6 p.m. and admission to all Virginia home soccer games is free.

PROMOTIONS ON HAND

• Scarf Giveaway with the first 500 fans through the gates receiving a UVA Soccer scarf

• Sabre Rewards Game with students scanning in to receive five Sabre Rewards points

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s contest will be broadcast on ACC Network and is available for streaming on ESPN.com and through the ESPN app. Live stats for the contest will also be provided. Links to the live stats and stream are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia stayed at No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings this week following last week’s trip to Louisville and the Cavaliers moved to sixth in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings after the draw at UL

The Cavaliers came in at No. 2 in the latest NCAA RPI for the second straight week

Lia Godfrey, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin were on the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List as the trio are part of the 35 player list from the United Soccer Coaches

Virginia had four players named to the Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top 100 Players – Laney Rouse (7), Lia Godfrey (16), Tatum Galvin (24) and Maggie Cagle (82)

Two Hoos made the Midseason Top 100 Freshmen – Liv Rademaker (16) and Addison Halpern (22)

Victoria Safradin is first in the ACC in goal against average (.615) and ranks second in the ACC in save percentage (.849) and is third in shutouts (7)

As a staff, UVA entered the week atop the ACC in goal against average (.571), save percentage (.857)

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, ranking first in the ACC in shot accuracy (.633) and ninth nationally with 19-of-30 shots on frame and seven goals

Cagle and Lia Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 51 goals and 59 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top six for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is No. 2 among all active D1 players in career assists while Cagle is tied for sixth

Thursday’s game against FSU will be Godfrey’s 100th appearance as a Cavaliers making her the sixth Virginia player all-time to hit the 100 games played mark

The contest with the Noles is the fifth against a top-16 team this season and fourth at home for UVA

THE SERIES WITH FLORIDA STATE