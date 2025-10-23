No. 3 Virginia Falls To No. 11 Florida State 3-2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The offenses exploded in the second half with five combined goals, but a strike in the last 90 seconds of play was the difference as No. 3 Virginia (10-2-3, 4-2-2 ACC) fell to No. 11 Florida State (9-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) by a score of 3-2 on Thursday night (Oct. 23).

GOALS

49’ – UVA: Addison Halpern (Liv Rademaker)

59’ – FSU: Jordynn Dudley (Yuna McCormack, Kameron Simmonds)

64’ – FSU: Jordynn Dudley (Sophia Nguyen)

79’ – UVA: Meredith McDermott (Addison Halpern)

89’ – FSU: Wrianna Hudson (Jordynn Dudley)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hoos struck first, taking the lead in the 49th minute with a header from Addison Halpern. Liv Rademaker got loose down the left side of the box and cut in at the endline with a cross for header. Halpern met it squarely in the middle of the six and headed it toward the right side of goal for the 1-0 lead.

Addison Halpern with precision! Her header off the service from Liv Rademaker puts the Hoos on top of FSU!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/jf2NpjmhWP — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 23, 2025

Florida State answered 10 minutes later with a ball played out to the right corner of the box to Kameron Simmonds. Simmonds slipped ahead to Yuna McCormack on the run toward the six who tapped it over to Jordynn Dudley for the finish.

Dudley found the net against in the 64th minute as Florida State sent a ball over the top to the box that she picked up after the Hoos were unable to clear it or get it out of danger and fired it across to the upper right corner for the 2-1 lead.

Virginia equalized in the 79th minute as Addison Halpern’s initial header from Addison Halpern clipped the crossbar and dropped back down into play. Meredith McDermott was in the right place on her run and bumped it back in net to make it a 2-2 game.

Meredith McDermott ties it up with FSU as the initial shot by Halpern is off the crossbar.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FSGPXCecRQ — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 24, 2025

Florida State reclaimed the lead in the 89th minute as a quick reset following a foul saw the ball launched into the Cavaliers’ defensive end. Dudley picked up the ball and moved to make a play that was deflected off a Virgina defender and sailed high and over to Wrianna Hudson on the run who finished her chance from near the penalty spot.

NOTES ON THE GAME

The loss is only the second of the season for the Cavaliers and the first at home this season.

Addison Halpern’s goal was her second of the season and she turned in a career high three points with the goal and assist.

Meredith McDermott’s goal was her second of the season.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“It was a tough result for us. I thought the way the game went we deserved a little more than we got, but this is the kind of game where you take your chances and we knew we had to be good in the box. We weren’t as good as we needed to be tonight and give them credit, they finished their chances. It’s been a long time since we’ve given up three goals. We’re obviously all frustrated and disappointed with the results, especially since this is another game where we gave up a goal in the last minute. We’ve got to be a little sharper and a little more focused. Hopefully this makes us a little more hungry and we can learn these lessons from a loss as opposed to a draw or something like that.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 26) when the Cavaliers host Pitt in a 2 p.m. matchup at Klöckner Stadium. It will be Senior Day for the Hoos with the program honoring nine seniors prior to kick.