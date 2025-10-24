Friend of the Program Commits Multi-Million Dollar Gift to Virginia Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced Friday (Oct. 24) a multi-million dollar commitment to football from a friend of the program. It marks the fourth transformational gift the program has received in the last 10 months.

This generous gift follows the investments in Virginia Football announced Dec. 5, 2024, Dec. 19, 2024 and again on Sept. 11, 2025. In just 10 months, philanthropic investment directed for competitive operational support of the program has more than doubled what had been secured across the previous eight seasons combined. This all comes at the heels of unprecedented financial support that led to the construction of the Molly and Robert Hardie Football Operations Center, one of the nation’s top football facilities and a centerpiece for Virginia’s Master Plan.

At 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, Virginia football is off to its best start in over 15 years. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 16 in the Week 9 AP poll, their highest since the 2007 season. UVA burst onto the national scene with a double-overtime win over then-No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 26, the most-watched ESPN Friday night game on record (excluding black Friday). The excitement has drawn a significant uptick in attendance at Scott Stadium as 56,048 were on hand to witness UVA’s comeback win over Washington State on Oct. 18.

“If you have a university that is aligned top to bottom that wants to play championship football, you can have a championship program anywhere,” said Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott. “This gift shows that belief in action. It’s a commitment to our players, to our staff and to what we’re building together here in Charlottesville. As a program, we’re humbled by the support we have received and are proud to represent this great university.”

Director of Athletics Carla Williams echoed that sentiment. “We continue to be incredibly grateful for the support of our donors and the belief in our football program. We are laying the foundation for sustained success and we cannot do that without this type of incredible financial commitment.”

Virginia Football General Manager Tyler Jones emphasized that the challenge isn’t about chasing a single great year – it’s about creating the structure to repeat it. “What we’re building is an infrastructure that can sustain success,” Jones said. “Not just one roster or one season, but several seasons, several rosters. That’s how you create a foundation that lasts.”

For those looking to make an even greater difference, gifts of $25,000 or more (payable over five years) qualify for Sabre Society membership. With a special 1:1 match available through Dec. 31, every gift to the Football Enhancement Fund offers the chance to double the impact of your contribution, strengthening the foundation that will help define the next era of Virginia Football.

To explore a meaningful investment, football alumni are encouraged to reach out to Gerry Capone, Associate Athletics Director for Development, at gc6y@virginia.edu. Fans and friends of the program please reach out to Ryan Schulman, Senior Director of Development, Major Gifts & Campaign Strategy, at rschulman@virginia.edu.