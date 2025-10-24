Cavaliers Sweep Home Dual Against the Tar Heels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept a dual meet against North Carolina on Friday (Oct. 24) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The No. 1 women (2-0) won every race to build to a dominant 203-90 victory, while the men came down to the final relay with the No. 13 Cavaliers picking up a 145-144 victory.

The Cavaliers set seven AFC pool records on the day. Freshman Maximus Williamson set two, including the 100 Free in the lead leg of the decisive 400 Free Relay (42.09). He also set the record in the 200 Free (1:32.32).

Senior Aimee Canny led the women with three race victories, including setting an AFC record in the 200 Free (1:41.85). She also won the 1000 Free (9:35.38) and the 200 Breast (2:07.45).

FROM HEAD COACH TODD DESORBO

“UNC is a great rivalry, so that is a lot of fun. There was a lot of energy. It was really loud. The DJ was amazing. The banner unveiling was awesome. Both sides performed a lot better than we really hoped. There were a lot of pool records broken. To be breaking pool records in October is really good. With every event, there was something special happening, so it is hard to say that this stood out or that stood out. I’m excited for the guys to come back and win. We don’t have diving, so to start the meet down 32-0 and to come back was great. This is a different men’s team than it was last year.”

OTHER NOTES

Freshman Lana Pudar picked up her first collegiate race win in the 200 Fly (1:56.54)

Sophomore David King (1:39.86) and Claire Curzan (1:47.89) both set pool records in the 200 Back

Freshman Thomas Heilman won two races, setting a pool record in the 100 Fly (44.59) and also winning the 200 Fly (1:41.79)

Senior Carly Novelline won the 100 Fly (51.82)

Senior Emma Weber won the 100 Breast (57.96)

Junior Tess Howley won the 100 Back (52.00)

Freshman Madi Mintenko won the 500 Free (4:39.74)

Sophomore Leah Hayes won the 200 IM (1:55.10)

The women’s 200 Free Relay also set a pool record (1:25.77)

Freshman Sara Curtis and grad student Bryn Greenwaldt time trialed the 50 Free. Curtis posted the fastest time in the nation this season (21.18) while Greenwaldt had the third-fastest time (21.76)

